The Rise and Fall of a Fracking Boom Town: An Oral History

Kara: I do wonder if Rock Springs would ever become a ghost town. Maybe it wouldn’t deteriorate that far, but I think it’s going to wither more as the coal industry fades away. I can see all those new subdivisions going vacant and people staying in the older neighborhoods.

Laura: There’s pressure for you to get married, buy a $400,000 house, and have a lifted truck and all the toys. You see all your friends with these expensive toys and houses. But what happens if you lose your job? There’s no industry to temper that or help people transition and develop new skills. You can’t have that lifestyle and then decide to go work at the Post Office or something like that. You can’t manage those expenses unless you work one of those high-paying energy jobs. There’s no way.

When I was in high school, kids who graduated could work in the mines and make a killing. That’s not the case anymore, and we haven’t replaced it with anything. What are people looking forward to as far as their career? I think women manage it better because we’ve had to: Women have always thought of multiple careers, like teaching, nursing, getting into banking, or moving somewhere else to see what’s out there. Women just don’t get paid as much. For men, it’s pressurized. You either leave completely and go to school or do something else, which is fairly unlikely; or you have to go into some type of mining or mineral extraction. What do you do when those jobs aren’t there anymore?

Nate Martin: What Wyoming will do when coal dies out is the multimillion-dollar question. There doesn’t seem to be any appetite at all as far as a concerted effort to diversify the state’s economy. There are people working on it, but it’s going to be hard. It already is hard. Rock Springs has a few other things going for it—the trona mines most notably. Right now the state is trying to execute this land deal where they’re going to buy a bunch of land that’s rich in trona and try to mine it. It honestly sounds insane and completely stupid, especially since the economy is getting destroyed by the pandemic. [Editor’s note: A private company ended up outbidding the state for the land.]

But what will happen to Rock Springs? It’s going to shrink. It’s going to become quiet. I grew up during a bust. The boom that brought my parents to Rock Springs was long over by the time I was coming of age. It didn’t boom again until the year I left. My whole experience of the town is during a bust period, and that’s what it’s entering into again. But the difference now is that there’s not a boom on the other side of this bust. Coal is not coming back. Natural gas is abundant and cheap, so it’s not going to be the moneymaker it once was. People are moving away from fossil fuels in general.

Laura: There have been people who try to push Wyoming toward renewable energy. Before he left office, Governor Matt Mead proposed plans for economic development outside of mineral extraction because he could see the writing on the wall with coal. But not many people got on board. He was trying to supplement Wyoming’s economy and help the state before all the mines and coal industry crumbled. Unfortunately, soon after he left office, mines in Gillette and Kemmerer closed, and it nearly happened in Rock Springs.

I feel like we’ve gone backward. People here have doubled down on mineral extraction. Who knows how the pandemic will affect all this? Some of those oil, gas, and coal companies have used Covid-19 as an excuse to leave Wyoming, but I think they were on their way out anyway.

Nate Martin: There’s going to be a very serious reckoning facing Rock Springs in terms of, “Who do we want to be? What do we want to be? What kind of town do we want?” But I think a lot of people in Rock Springs ignore those types of questions. They latch onto the economy that’s there—the jobs that are there—and they ride it like a horse. You have the stereotype of the rugged individual that’s prevalent here in Wyoming, but in reality, the Western mining town has no control over its own fate.

Natalie: I worked in the open-pit mine at Jim Bridger. I worked as a glorified shop hand and then on the production line, which was extremely tedious.

I had an interview to work underground at Black Butte, but it made me feel claustrophobic to be down there. It’s barely wide enough to drive a pickup through. There’s a lot of groundwater, which I didn’t know going in. I was wearing my steel toes, but most people wear waders. The water went up to the top of my boots, and yeah, it was pretty cold. The temperature stays around 35 degrees in that mine.

I work in one of the trona mines now. Basically, you get all your gear on, including a respirator that can let you breathe for about an hour if there’s carbon dioxide in the air. You go down, and thankfully it’s wider than the coal mines, and it stays about 65 degrees down there. It’s easy to forget that you’re 800 feet underground. I go to my work table and wait for my boss to come out of his morning meeting to let me know what needs to get done.

Two union organizations have approached us, but, right now, we’re not unionized. When one union was talking to us, our company basically said they’d give us the money we would’ve paid in dues as bonuses. But that never happened.

Chris Hawks: I remember driving through not long ago and looking at this hill that they had strip-mined. The landscape was totally different. Flying over it going from Salt Lake to Denver, you could see the coal seams. The amount of earth they’d moved was absolutely staggering.