The Rise and Fall of a Fracking Boom Town: An Oral History

Nate Martin: There’s going to be a very serious reckoning facing Rock Springs in terms of, “Who do we want to be? What do we want to be? What kind of town do we want?” But I think a lot of people in Rock Springs ignore those types of questions. They latch onto the economy that’s there—the jobs that are there—and they ride it like a horse. You have the stereotype of the rugged individual that’s prevalent here in Wyoming, but in reality, the Western mining town has no control over its own fate.

Natalie: I worked in the open-pit mine at Jim Bridger. I worked as a glorified shop hand and then on the production line, which was extremely tedious.

I had an interview to work underground at Black Butte, but it made me feel claustrophobic to be down there. It’s barely wide enough to drive a pickup through. There’s a lot of groundwater, which I didn’t know going in. I was wearing my steel toes, but most people wear waders. The water went up to the top of my boots, and yeah, it was pretty cold. The temperature stays around 35 degrees in that mine.

I work in one of the trona mines now. Basically, you get all your gear on, including a respirator that can let you breathe for about an hour if there’s carbon dioxide in the air. You go down, and thankfully it’s wider than the coal mines, and it stays about 65 degrees down there. It’s easy to forget that you’re 800 feet underground. I go to my work table and wait for my boss to come out of his morning meeting to let me know what needs to get done.

Two union organizations have approached us, but, right now, we’re not unionized. When one union was talking to us, our company basically said they’d give us the money we would’ve paid in dues as bonuses. But that never happened.

Chris Hawks: I remember driving through not long ago and looking at this hill that they had strip-mined. The landscape was totally different. Flying over it going from Salt Lake to Denver, you could see the coal seams. The amount of earth they’d moved was absolutely staggering.