The Empty Ethics of “Shop Small”

This spring, Marissa Nuncio, director of the Garment Worker Center in Los Angeles, had a Zoom meeting with some of the center’s 300 members. Even during the pandemic, when they were considered essential workers as they made thousands of face masks, the members reported a lack of personal protective equipment, no social distancing, and little disinfection of facilities or even time to wash their hands during long factory shifts. Nuncio searched Etsy for face masks to show workers what the going rate was. “Our members show a lot of resilience through their humor,” Nuncio said. “And they just cracked up laughing—$20! $15! They were like, ‘We’re getting paid two cents a mask in our factories.’”

Much has been written about the explosive interest in hobbies like sewing, knitting, and other crafts as people who could afford to stay home during the pandemic sought to keep their hands busy amid ceaseless waves of tragedy. This year, even the compulsion to shop for the holidays might look a bit different as the world nears the one-year mark since the coronavirus outbreak. As local economies crater, the call to “shop local” and “shop small” has gained new force. (American Express has built an entire holiday campaign around it.) The “craftcore” trend is bolstering not just small-batch and independently produced goods but even mass-produced clothing pretending to be homemade.

But most of the garments people buy and wear aren’t made in cozy workspaces by the artisan-entrepreneur type with a social media presence. There are an estimated 200,000 garment workers in the United States, many of whom work long, grueling hours in factories that operate under what advocates call sweatshop conditions. And despite the skill and textile knowledge required of industrial garment workers—and the fact that no matter the retail price, a person was behind the clothes you’re wearing now—their output is the primary target for indignation within fashion, the boogeyman for a vein of activism that demands shoppers consume more rather than ask what we can do to make workers’ conditions more livable. The idea of voting with your wallet is especially persuasive during the holiday season, but as researchers and labor organizers have long argued, fundamentally reforming the garment industry requires more than shifting individual shopping habits: Exploitative, anti-worker practices are too entrenched for consumers to literally shop their way out of the problems. Small-business aesthetics will not save us.