The Empty Ethics of “Shop Small”

But most of the garments people buy and wear aren’t made in cozy workspaces by the artisan-entrepreneur type with a social media presence. There are an estimated 200,000 garment workers in the United States, many of whom work long, grueling hours in factories that operate under what advocates call sweatshop conditions. And despite the skill and textile knowledge required of industrial garment workers—and the fact that no matter the retail price, a person was behind the clothes you’re wearing now—their output is the primary target for indignation within fashion, the boogeyman for a vein of activism that demands shoppers consume more rather than ask what we can do to make workers’ conditions more livable. The idea of voting with your wallet is especially persuasive during the holiday season, but as researchers and labor organizers have long argued, fundamentally reforming the garment industry requires more than shifting individual shopping habits: Exploitative, anti-worker practices are too entrenched for consumers to literally shop their way out of the problems. Small-business aesthetics will not save us.

Scroll through a few of the top Instagram posts tagged #handmade, and you’ll notice a pattern: Perfectly lit photos of everything from trendy geometric clay earrings to crocheted “granny square” cardigans, artfully arranged in flat layers on kitchen tables. Most of it is also for sale. There’s an endless stream of microshops on Etsy, Instagram, Depop, and elsewhere that have found success in the handmade and made-to-order fashion sphere. According to her website, Lirika Matoshi, designer of the tulle strawberry dress that flooded social media earlier this year, started out selling choker necklaces on Etsy; the label was picked up by Nordstrom and has shared clips of employees hand-knitting sweaters to be sold online. Often, crafters and sellers position their products against budget or “fast” fashion, as a more ethical and, by extension, more fashionable alternative to mass-produced garments. When you buy something handmade, you’re paying not just for the product itself but also for the social currency of being able to say you made the “right” choice. This emphasis on alternative consumption is always the answer repeated to buyers who are angered by harmful production practices: Just buy this more “ethical” (and more expensive) version of the same thing.

A “handmade” label might soothe consumers’ concerns about the origins of the product they just purchased, but the line between what is and isn’t handmade is ill-defined. At times, it’s a marketing tactic with a variety of interpretations. Etsy, for example, has a detailed handmade policy distinguishing between “makers” and “designers,” and requires sellers to disclose if they use “production assistance.” But even those guidelines are subject to change at any time, as they did in 2013, when the company, much to the ire of some sellers, loosened restrictions around hiring outside production help. That change allowed Etsy sellers to use garment factories in Los Angeles to produce masks as demand exploded in the spring and, as The Verge reported, make millions in the process. After a certain point, it becomes impossible to scale a business that depends on one person making the product from start to finish, a reality Etsy embraced as it prioritized growth.