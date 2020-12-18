Jen O’Malley Dillon Fell Into Joe Biden’s Unity Trap

Jen O’Malley Dillon was always going to have to apologize. In an interview with Glamour, Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign manager and the incoming White House deputy chief of staff called Republicans (in general) “a bunch of fuckers” and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (specifically) “terrible.”

She was always going to have to apologize because this contradicts a central theme of Joe Biden’s campaign: that Republicans aren’t fuckers but, instead, good people in thrall to Donald Trump, who will come to their senses once Joe Biden is in charge and ready to deal with them in good faith. In fact, O’Malley Dillon was using these insults in the service of enunciating and defending this very campaign theme. Republicans simply clawed the words “fuckers” and “terrible” from a longer paragraph and ginned up a tidy little outrage cycle. In so doing, they undermined Biden’s central campaign premise a lot more thoroughly than O’Malley Dillon is said to have done.

Here are O’Malley Dillon’s words in their original context:

