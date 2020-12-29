The Midwives of Appalachia Get Organized

When Laura Browning was pregnant for the first time, she knew what she wanted from her birth experience. She wanted a home birth with a midwife, ideally, and if that wasn’t possible, she wanted a nurse-midwife (who are typically hospital-based) to deliver her baby. She associated obstetricians with “quick in-and-out appointments” that lacked personal care and warmth. “I wanted to know who’s going to be delivering my baby—who’s going to be catching my baby—and have a relationship with them,” recalled Browning, who is now pregnant with her fourth child.

Many women share Browning’s misgivings about the medical establishment’s attitude toward childbirth. America’s modern OB-GYN-heavy prenatal care system often treats low-risk pregnancies like “problems” to be solved by excessive (and perhaps unnecessary) hospital interventions rather than something entirely natural that women have been doing forever. Where the OB-GYN experience can err on the side of strictly clinical, midwives work to build strong relationships with their clients—not treat them like a cog in the medical machine—instilling confidence and connection instead of hastily defaulting to the simplest or most cost-effective option for the OB-GYN or hospital.

And the birth outcomes speak for themselves. In addition to the potential for in-depth visits, more involved prenatal education, and even at-home birth, midwifery focuses on helping the birth progress naturally and empowering the laboring woman. The rate of cesarean sections under midwifery care is 30 percent less for first-time mothers and 40 percent less for second-time mothers than with OB-GYNs, and in a 2013 study, women cared for by midwives were less likely to experience both preterm birth and miscarriages before 24 weeks.