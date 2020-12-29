The Midwives of Appalachia Get Organized

And the birth outcomes speak for themselves. In addition to the potential for in-depth visits, more involved prenatal education, and even at-home birth, midwifery focuses on helping the birth progress naturally and empowering the laboring woman. The rate of cesarean sections under midwifery care is 30 percent less for first-time mothers and 40 percent less for second-time mothers than with OB-GYNs, and in a 2013 study, women cared for by midwives were less likely to experience both preterm birth and miscarriages before 24 weeks.

But Browning learned that in Estill County, Kentucky—where 22 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, more than twice the national average—birthing options for women were (and still are) pretty much nonexistent. Not only was there no one to perform a homebirth, nor any local options for delivery with a nurse-midwife, but the county where she lived is designated a Maternity Care Desert by the March of Dimes, meaning that access to maternal health services is limited or completely absent. So she did what pregnant women across the mountains of Eastern Kentucky have done for decades: She drove.

“If I wanted the midwifery model of care, I was going to have to drive an hour-and-a-half from my house all the way into Lexington, Kentucky, and that’s exactly what I did,” said Browning, who not only drove back and forth for all of her prenatal appointments but also during her labor. “But it’s not unusual for women around here to drive that far.”