Will Joe Biden Betray the Climate Movement Like Justin Trudeau Did?

“We could be in danger of repeating that with the Biden administration,” said Berman, the international program director of the climate advocacy organization Stand.Earth, which has offices in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. “Just because you have a more progressive administration, doesn’t mean that outside pressure should stop.”

Others who watched what happened after Trudeau’s election victory agree. “Had there been a groundswell of mobilization when Trudeau first came into office, I definitely think the Liberal government would have had to give a whole lot more than they did,” said Martin Lukacs, a Montreal-based journalist and author of The Trudeau Formula: Seduction and Betrayal in an Age of Discontent. “I think the same goes for Biden.”

For nearly a decade, Canada was run by a leader whose disdain for science and the environment was comparable to Trump’s. Harper, the son of an oil executive, prevented government scientists from speaking to the media, led aggressive tax audits of green groups, removed Canada from the Kyoto Accord, and rolled back dozens of environmental laws.