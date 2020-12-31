Will Joe Biden Betray the Climate Movement Like Justin Trudeau Did?

Berman saw colleagues taking high-ranking positions in the new government. Catherine McKenna, the former executive director of an energy think tank called the Pembina Institute, became chief of staff of Canada’s new environment minister. Berman herself was appointed to a climate change panel in the oil-producing province of Alberta. Several months prior to the federal election, that province had elected the carbon price-supporting leader Rachel Notley following decades of conservative premiers who had little interest in addressing the climate emergency.

“Having a progressive majority government in Alberta that believed in climate change and working with a federal government in Ottawa that believed in climate change, I think a lot of us had huge hopes,” Berman said. What happened next, she thinks, “is a really important lesson for those in the U.S.”

First, Trudeau approved a $1.26 billion liquid natural gas plant on the west coast of Canada. Then he signed off on a major tar sands pipeline expansion from Alberta to Vancouver. When the project’s owner Kinder Morgan balked at the political risk involved in building a project opposed by First Nations people all along the route, Trudeau’s government effectively nationalized the project and vowed to build it instead. The project is now expected to cost almost $10 billion. His government approved the Trans Mountain pipeline in 2019, less than 24 hours after declaring a climate emergency in Canada. Tar sands producers continued to have the fastest growing emissions in Canada, making the country’s Paris targets unachievable.

Trudeau this December announced a $12 billion investment in clean energy, along with steep hikes to Canada’s carbon price, but is still pushing forward with Trans Mountain, which will result in nearly 600,000 additional barrels of tar sands being exported each day.