Saving Lisa Montgomery’s Life Requires More Than Stopping Her Execution

Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2007, the punishment for a horrific incident in which she killed a pregnant woman and removed the unborn child from its mother’s body, claiming it as her own. (The baby survived; when law enforcement entered her Kansas home, they reportedly found the baby in Montgomery’s arms, a nationwide Amber Alert flashing on the TV.) Feigning pregnancy was a survival strategy, one of Montgomery’s current defense attorneys, Kelley Henry, told St. Louis Public Radio in December. “What she learned is that if she was pregnant, she wouldn’t be raped.” Her first husband, a stepbrother she was married to at the age of eighteen, was abusive; after they had four children, Montgomery’s mother pushed her to be sterilized. Still, after that, said Henry, she would say she was pregnant as a way to avoid abuse. “She was pushed into a situation where she had to produce a baby, or in her mind—her very psychotic mind—her entire world was going to come crashing down on her,” Henry said. “And of course it did anyway.”

Motherhood became part of the case against Montgomery. During her trial, prosecutors cited her alleged abuse and neglect of her own children, as if it was evidence of her guilt, when, as Rachel Louise Snyder writes in The New York Times, in Montgomery’s case this should have been seen as evidence of the abuse and neglect she had faced herself. Her defense team in her initial trial shied away from the issue. “Both sides,” Snyder writes, “flattened Lisa Montgomery’s personhood; in one version she’s a monster, and the other a myth.”

Judy Shaughnessy, Montgomery’s mother, raised Lisa in poverty and chaos, with multiple stepfathers and in dozens of different homes, according to scores of interviews and documents cited in a biopsychosocial history of her life, commissioned by her current defense attorneys. Shaughnessy abused Lisa’s half-sister, Diane, who escaped the abuse when she was taken into foster care. One of Shaughnessy’s husbands, Jack, abused Lisa when she was a teenager. Some of this abuse was not a secret at all. Montgomery told a cousin at the time—a police officer. He did nothing. Then, in divorce proceedings, Shaughnessy testified under oath that she had witnessed her husband Jack rape Lisa. The court ordered counseling, but no criminal actions followed.