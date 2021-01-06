Saving Lisa Montgomery’s Life Requires More Than Stopping Her Execution

When Donald Trump leaves the White House on January 20, 2021, he will be known, among other dishonors, for having executed more federal prisoners in a single year than any other before him. This may also include the only woman on federal death row, Lisa Montgomery, scheduled to die days before Biden, who opposes the federal death penalty, will be sworn in. Her lawyers have submitted a petition for clemency, detailing the multiple failures in Montgomery’s case, along with a long history of abuse and neglect by her family, and are asking the president to commute her sentence to life imprisonment. Unless Trump grants her clemency, or her execution is moved back, Lisa Montgomery will be killed, most likely with a lethal injection of pentobarbital, in Terre Haute, Indiana, on January 12, 2021.

To execute Lisa Montgomery would be a final act of violence in the lifetime of violence she has already endured. A survivor of childhood sexual abuse, which some of her family members have testified to knowing about, Montgomery was further failed by the legal system, which her defense team says had multiple chances to intervene and keep her from further trauma. This troubling history is now central to her supporters’ and her lawyers’ appeals for mercy. But the power of the very system that failed her is also evident even in these appeals: The best the system that failed to protect Montgomery in the past can now offer her, it appears, is sparing her life so that she may live the rest of it in prison.



Montgomery was sentenced to death in 2007, the punishment for a horrific incident in which she killed a pregnant woman and removed the unborn child from its mother’s body, claiming it as her own. (The baby survived; when law enforcement entered her Kansas home, they reportedly found the baby in Montgomery’s arms, a nationwide Amber Alert flashing on the TV.) Feigning pregnancy was a survival strategy, one of Montgomery’s current defense attorneys, Kelley Henry, told St. Louis Public Radio in December. “What she learned is that if she was pregnant, she wouldn’t be raped.” Her first husband, a stepbrother she was married to at the age of eighteen, was abusive; after they had four children, Montgomery’s mother pushed her to be sterilized. Still, after that, said Henry, she would say she was pregnant as a way to avoid abuse. “She was pushed into a situation where she had to produce a baby, or in her mind—her very psychotic mind—her entire world was going to come crashing down on her,” Henry said. “And of course it did anyway.”