Congress Doesn’t Care About Your Surprise Ambulance Bill

While campaigning this spring in the Democratic primary for Missouri’s first congressional district, then–insurgent candidate Cori Bush found herself struggling to breathe: a hallmark symptom caused by the novel coronavirus that had originated mere months before in Wuhan, China. While now Representative-elect Bush’s case would soon prove severe enough to require hospitalization, she was initially terrified to call an ambulance—acquiescing only when her friend Dr. Victoria Dooley insisted on calling one after hearing Bush’s strained efforts to describe what was happening to her over the phone. “I begged her not to because I couldn’t afford it,” Bush recounted on Twitter. “Nobody should have to make that decision.”

An untold number of patients in the United States are in that same frightening position, and their anxieties are well founded: The cost of ambulance rides make up more than half of so-called “surprise medical bills,” as patients get slapped with unexpected financial penalties for services they didn’t realize were outside their insurers’ provider networks until payment comes due. While around 20 percent of Americans report receiving some sort of surprise medical bill in a given year, the practice appears particularly common in ambulance services: Around one-quarter of all trips turn out to be well above what the insurer is willing to pay, foisting the balance due onto the patient. An investigation by Kaiser Health News found that these charges frequently top thousands of dollars, often for rides of just a few miles. One formerly unhoused journalist writing for The American Prospect described how $4,000 in outstanding ambulance bills damaged her credit and made it more difficult to achieve economic and housing stability.

But now—as Congress finally seems poised to ban many forms of surprise billing after a years-long bipartisan effort repeatedly scuttled by industry interests—ground ambulance transport appears to be excluded from the bill. While the legislation set for implementation in 2022 will mandate that providers and insurers negotiate most payments among themselves without involving the patient, the status quo for ground ambulance service will remain unchanged (even as air ambulances, their rarer but pricier cousins, will be covered by the law). The reasons reflect a basic failure to fund robust emergency medical services in the U.S., and how we came to push those costs onto patients instead. It’s an already dire problem that will surely worsen in the aftershock of the Covid-19 pandemic.