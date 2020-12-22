Congress Doesn’t Care About Your Surprise Ambulance Bill

What arguably precipitated the dizzying spike that so frequently leaves unknowing patients with four-figure bills today was the Great Recession of 2008, which drained the coffers of local government as incomes plummeted and tax bases dried up. As described in The American Prospect, while “too big to fail” investment banks were chastened by tighter regulations in the aftermath, it was a feeding frenzy for private equity firms. In the years after the financial crash, private equity firms more than quadrupled their holdings, topping $4 trillion; along the way, they bought up a significant number of ambulance providers. The result has been nothing short of the total transformation of what was once a quasi-public service into a profit-hungry industry.



Unlike the community-based ambulance services of the past—even those that joined forces to form larger firms—private equity firms lack a medical mission. They buy up companies and do whatever possible to extract ever-higher profits from those acquisitions, particularly in cases of “leveraged buyouts,” in which they saddle a firm with the debt from its own sale. In the case of ambulances, there was an obvious way to cash in: Jack up the prices and hold patients themselves responsible for whatever their insurer wouldn’t pay. While Medicare and Medicaid obstructed this strategy by capping reimbursements for ambulance rides at around 60 to 70 percent of what private insurers paid, private equity firms happily billed other plans and uninsured people as much as they could. One patient I spoke to was bilked for $3,000 for a ride of less than a mile during a flare-up of Crohn’s disease; another paid $2,400 to be transported seven miles after getting hit by a car. In both cases, the patients sarcastically admitted the very obvious premise that the for-profit ambulance industry is built upon: In the throes of serious health emergencies, they weren’t exactly in a position to shop around for deals! And even if they had the ability to do a round of comparison shopping, who the hell would want to?



It should be obvious, but it bears repeating: Ambulance users are, by definition, people in dire straits. This is perhaps why private ambulance companies reportedly focus on compelling their workers to get clients to sign paperwork accepting responsibility even while in the grip of a health crisis. According to an investigative report by The New York Times on the impact of private equity on emergency services, one ambulance provider began displaying posters, post-acquisition, imploring medics to get a signature: “Almost always, if the patient is alert, they will be able to sign,” said one cartoon man on the display. For patients who couldn’t fork over exorbitant sums—or whose families couldn’t, in the event of their death—private equity–owned ambulance services pushed bills into collections faster than their previous incarnations. Kaiser Health News theorizes that all of this is intentional, noting that ambulance companies rarely contract with any insurers anymore, so as to preserve their billing practices.

