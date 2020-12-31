This Year’s Underground Sensation: Modern Monetary Theory

The players in this next wave of MMT enthusiasm include an interdisciplinary group of economists, legal scholars, and humanities Ph.D.s convened by the Modern Money Network project. The Modern Money Network is staking out a more capacious leftist, social, political, and cultural theory centered on money and its governance. They are explicitly competing with Marxism’s focus on class struggle and the strictly Marxist-socialist left associated with Jacobin magazine, which rose to prominence with Bernie Sanders’s presidential runs. The network has put together conferences and scholarly volumes under the title Money On The Left, along with an interdisciplinary interview podcast of the same name. The Modern Money Network’s “Humanities Division” puts out the Money On The Left podcast as well as a more conversational offering called Superstructure, which operates in the same freewheeling, Extremely Online register as scores of popular left-wing podcasts such as Chapo Trap House.

Where conservatives, liberals, Marxists, and fascists alike cast politics as a distributional fight over scarce resources, the MMTers are more concerned with the political and legal frameworks that structure money creation, credit, and debt. In other words, politics and the economy aren’t fundamentally defined by the exchange of stuff or the mastery of nature; rather, what matters are peoples’ obligations to one another. The terms of those social obligations can be more or less productive, equitable, or sustainable. Crucially for the MMTers, because credit, debt, and money are political and legal creations, they can be changed through political processes without limit. As MMN Humanities codirector Scott Ferguson put it, “We are committed to a non-scarce, non-zero sum politics and relationship to culture, social forms, and aesthetics, and MMT resonates with that.”

In layman’s terms: we collectively decide just what counts as a resource, economic base, or productive work.

Nathan Tankus, the research director for the Modern Money Network, has championed the broader ways that MMT can be applied to political questions. Tankus insists it’s a mistake to understand current political and economic fights as primarily determined by supposedly objective material constraints. Rather, resources are “always constructed by our social understandings of the world, subject to very different interpretations,” Tankus explained. “This isn’t to say that MMT has a more ‘idealist’ account or something like that, but to reject the idealist/materialist dichotomy all together.” In layman’s terms: We collectively decide just what counts as a resource, economic base, or productive work. Though Tankus is best known for his technical analyses of Federal Reserve policy, his own thinking here draws as much on ancient history or anthropological research into religion and kinship as cold, hard economics.