The Year of Magical Thinking in American Politics

Never in living memory has late December been so welcome; 2020, the year that lasted centuries, is nearly done. A lot of us didn’t make it. But for all the anxiety that mounted throughout the summer and fall as the presidential election drew nigh, Trump’s attempts to bring about the worst-case scenario—a stolen election or descent into civil war—appear to have failed. The creaking, gerrymandered, lobbyist-leased massage table that we call American democracy has survived another season. Fresh calamities notwithstanding, Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on January 20, by which time Donald and Melania will have emptied their night tables and packed their many gilded bags. So why is it still so hard to exhale?

In the giddy hangover of the election’s endless final act, it was possible to feel, if not actual rejoicing, at least some hearty schadenfreude-tinged relief. A knot that had been getting tighter every day for months suddenly unraveled. That sensation didn’t last. The lines on the graphs tracking the spread of Covid-19 soon went nearly vertical. New daily cases topped 100,000 the day after the election and have since more than doubled that again. Just as the contours of the new political reality are beginning to reveal themselves, a familiar sense of grief and dread has returned. We may have escaped the gory dismemberment that four more years of Trump would have unleashed, but we did not dodge a bullet.

It is nonetheless a genuine comfort that we will soon have a president capable of talking about something other than himself and an ever-expanding throng of imaginary enemies, from rapist immigrants to antifa thugs. What Joe Biden says is almost without exception timid, bland, and entirely inadequate to the urgency of the moment, but he knows enough to acknowledge the real forces that are mowing us down. He talks about the pandemic, the climate crisis, and sometimes, if only glancingly, about racism as a structural problem. With the virus raging, the one major marketing point of the down-home technocratic neoliberalism that Biden represents—institutional competence—can feel inordinately reassuring.