France Is Flooding Africa With Fake News

On May 5, 2017, the French political scene was upended by what became known as MacronLeaks , a cache of more than 21,000 emails hacked from Emmanuel Macron’s political associates. It was two days before the final round of voting in the presidential election and just hours before a legally mandated election-news blackout was set to begin: prime time to try to spread rumor and scandal on French social media. Attributed to Russian hackers, who used bots to promote the material on Twitter, Facebook, and 4chan, the leak was seized upon by supporters of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. The leak, which helped spread unsubstantiated rumors of financial impropriety by Macron, didn’t help Le Pen close her substantial gap with Macron, but it became an important event in the fight over online disinformation. After winning the presidency, Macron promised a regulatory crackdown, pushing through a law that allowed judges to order the removal of “fake news” during elections. But France, at that time, was also busy pushing disinformation of its own—albeit in another continent.

When Macron was elected, France was three years into Operation Barkhane, a wide-reaching military campaign to rid Mali and other countries in Africa’s Sahel region of jihadists loyal to the Islamic State, Al Qaeda, and other terrorist groups. Like any counterinsurgency campaign, dealing with propaganda and disinformation are core parts of Barkhane. But in this case, the producer of fake news appears to be members of the French military, who, according to a recent report from Facebook , are flooding francophone African Facebook pages, especially in Mali and the Central African Republic, with disinformation designed to boost France’s reputation and defend Operation Barkhane. While it’s difficult to judge the relative success of the operation, the news has worried African politicians: CAR’s defense ministry said that disinformation had been “destabilizing the country,” which has experienced election-related violence, including the killing of United Nations peacekeepers.