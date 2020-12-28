France Is Flooding Africa With Fake News

While past reporting has suggested that western governments conduct online influence campaigns—with fake accounts, disinformation, and other trappings of digital propaganda—rarely have they been caught in the wild. Instead, journalists—and western governments—have tended to focus on the threat of Russia’s digital skullduggery. But the new Facebook report reveals that governments like France are potentially just as complicit in online influence campaigns, particularly when their perceived interests are challenged. Rather than being hapless victims of Russian digital aggression, countries like France seem to be learning how to master their own information operations—and applying those lessons to political conflicts overseas.

In a strange twist, the French influence operation—which Facebook and its partners have been careful to attribute to members of the French military and not to the state itself—has found itself butting up against an opposing Russian campaign of fake news and disinformation designed to boost Russia’s standing in the region. At times, accounts from the two sides went at each other on Facebook, accusing the other of being fake, posting derogatory comments and other forms of trolling. “When they clashed in CAR, they resembled one another,” says a recent report from Graphika and the Stanford Internet Observatory, both Facebook partners. (While the French government had reported suspicious Russian activity to Facebook, it was unaware that the social network was investigating France’s own behavior.)