Has an American President Ever Been Worse at Politics?

Unless he overthrows the republic in the next 23 days, President Trump carried out his last two major official acts over the past week. There will probably be a last-minute fusillade of pardons for friends, family members, allies, and perhaps even himself. His subordinates will rush through federal regulatory changes and try to entrench other policy changes. Maybe he will even sign an executive order or two. But in the broad strokes of governance, Trump’s presidency is effectively over.

The first of those two acts was Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which will almost certainly be overridden by Congress in the next few days. The second, which came on Sunday evening, was his belated decision to sign the omnibus stimulus bill passed by Congress last Monday. His approval came five days after a last-minute veto threat unless lawmakers upped the direct payments to Americans from $600 to $2,000 and removed “wasteful and unnecessary items”; his gambit failed. It’s the perfect coda to a presidency that will end, in part, because of Trump’s self-destructive approach to legislative relations. He may well go down in history as the worst politician ever to occupy the White House.

Consider what exactly led him to veto the NDAA, the annual budget-ish bill that funds the military. In the months before the House and Senate passed the bill by veto-proof margins, Trump repeatedly cited two sticking points in tweets and public remarks. One of them was a legislative effort to rename U.S. military bases named after Confederate generals, including Forts Benning, Bragg, Hood, and Hill. The measure drew bipartisan support for a very simple reason: It makes no sense to name American military installations after traitors who fought and killed American soldiers on behalf of a slaver aristocracy.