Has an American President Ever Been Worse at Politics?

Right-wing conversations about Section 230 are often detached from the reality of what the provision actually does. For all the fretting about cancel culture and online censorship by Silicon Valley in conservative circles, Section 230 is only loosely connected to their fears. (Ironically, scrapping the provision could make Big Tech even more censorious to avoid litigation.) All of this matters little to Trump, who offsets his lack of policy knowledge and lack of intellectual curiosity with sheer bravado. He blames Silicon Valley giants like Facebook and Google for all manner of political problems, and he relishes the idea of punishing them in some way. Even among GOP lawmakers who share those views, however, it’s not worth holding up paychecks for soldiers.

Trump spent most of his adult life building a public image as a master dealmaker. In reality, he brought himself and the Trump Organization to the brink of financial ruin throughout the 1990s. But he managed to parlay that image into a popular reality TV show, which stabilized his family business in the 2000s and then into a successful presidential run. His presidency exposed how his much vaunted dealmaking skills amounted to little more than hostage-taking. He makes threats from positions of weakness and declines to capitalize on advantages. He reneges on deals struck with friends and foes alike, leading Congress and his own Cabinet to largely bypass him for budgetary negotiations. He prioritizes symbolic stands over substantive accomplishments. And he dwells on personal problems like his impending loss of power over the common good.

The irony here is that Trump wouldn’t need to worry about clinging onto power so much if he’d exercised just a smidge more self-control before the election. The Cares Act, which sent a $1,200 check to most Americans earlier this year and boosted state unemployment insurance programs, may have been one of the most successful relief measures in the history of the republic. Economic hardship is hard to reduce to a single statistic, of course, but it’s worth noting that the nation’s poverty rate actually fell in April and May thanks to the Cares Act even as the American economy partially collapsed. Those relief measures, combined with geographic disparities and hyper-polarization, likely prevented a Biden landslide in the November elections.