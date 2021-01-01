The Complicated Truth of Climate Change in the Marshall Islands

Reef islands grow vertically too, on a smaller timescale. I learn that beach sand, or sediment, which is usually coral but also other biological material, erodes, shifts, and rebuilds elsewhere—and not always where humans want. During the king-tide season, I see where waves dump bits of coral, shells, coconut husks, pandanus branches, and garbage onto the road. I don’t fully understand, at the time, that this flooding is actually building the island, not sinking it.

This past month, Murray’s research has resurfaced again in U.S. media outlets, providing nuance to the claim that rising sea levels are swallowing the Marshall Islands and other coral atolls in the world. The truth is more complex: Some reef islands are eroding, but most are growing—on slow time, as they normally do. In 2015, Murray and his team found that 83 percent of Marshallese land is actually stable or even growing in size. This in no way releases us from our obligation to reduce emissions and support carbon sinks: it’s a reminder of complexity in the natural world, a world always in flux. Understanding this local science allows leaders and communities to protect shorelines of islands that aren’t growing—and do no harm to those that already are.

I contact Murray on Zoom and smile as we catch up on the last eight years. He’s still the even-keeled, earnest scientist I remember. His intention, as a coastal researcher now at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, is to stick to the scientific method, to observe what is actually going on and report it—even if it doesn’t fit a clean climate-change narrative. He’s the last one who would ever “deny climate change.” But sweeping narratives about sinking islands normalize island loss and undermine efforts to protect shorelines through sustainable and adaptive planning. Defeatism obscures how much can be done right now.

All-or-nothing narratives not only overpower local solutions—they also contribute to global “climate-change fatigue.” I teach my science writing students at Johns Hopkins that they must find new, careful, and accurate ways to write about climate change. Maybe this means questioning their own assumptions about a particular aspect of climate science, or maybe it means helping readers connect to technical material in terms audiences can relate to and act on. My climate anxiety now is that people stop listening to good sense and good science when their emergency button has been pressed too many times without any local, personal, pragmatic, and positive call to action.