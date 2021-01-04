The Bungled Vaccine Rollout Is a Bad Omen

There’s no vaccine for global warming. The energetic basis of society as we know it needs to be simultaneously dismantled and rebuilt. That means building prodigious numbers of wind turbines, solar panels, and transmission lines, and rewiring the grid to both accept and distribute electrons. All the while, fossil fuel profits that have historically furnished state budgets the world over will have to go unrealized. Internal combustion engines will need to become a thing of the past, as will the way most of us currently cool and heat homes and cook dinner. In all likelihood, at least millions of people will have to leave their homes and find new ones in other neighborhoods, regions, or countries—from the wealthy homeowners in California’s combustible hills to the middle- and working-class beachfront communities being swallowed by the sea, to farmers on infertile land. In some places, it’ll just be too hot for humans to live. All of these problems amount to a coordination nightmare orders of magnitude larger than the one posed by Covid-19.

It’s tempting to blame the U.S. failure in dealing with the pandemic on Donald Trump. And the outgoing president does have blood on his hands. But his administration didn’t single-handedly hollow out the parts of the state best suited to handle this crisis. The government that’s failing to contain and inoculate against the novel coronavirus has been decades in the making, as policymakers starved some parts of the state while grotesquely bloating others. Over roughly the same period, when a record amount of greenhouse gases have seeped into the atmosphere, both the military and the prison system have grown in the U.S. as its safety net has been winnowed. Gross domestic product has ballooned too, although wages here have stayed roughly flat since about 1973, amid a record takeoff in corporate profits. The mission to protect those profits is a global one: The U.S. has joined other wealthy nations in blocking a proposal by India and South Africa to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines. So as it hoards and wastes vaccines, the U.S. is helping cut off their supply to millions in the global south.

The right-wing intellectuals, think tanks, and politicians who spent much of the last century enshrining these core governmental capacities have simultaneously taken a sledgehammer to the idea of a government that can improve and protect working people’s lives—and enlisted both Democrats and Republicans in their cause. “While neoconservatives and neoliberals diverge in their political ideals,” geographer Ruth Wilson Gilmore has written, “they share certain convictions about the narrow legitimacy of the public sector in the conduct of everyday life, despite the U.S. constitutional admonition that the government should ‘promote the general welfare.’ For them, wide-scale protections from calamity and opportunities for advancement should not be a public good centrally organized to benefit everyone who is eligible.” She calls this phenomenon the “antistate state,” driven by “people and parties who gain state power by denouncing state power. Once they have achieved an elected or appointed position in government they have to make what they do seem transparently legitimate, and if budgets are any indication, they spend a lot of money even as they claim they’re ‘shrinking government.’”