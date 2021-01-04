The Bungled Vaccine Rollout Is a Bad Omen

Millions of usable Covid-19 vaccine doses in the United States could expire by the end of January before being administered. Roughly 10 percent of the available 40 million doses have been dispatched so far. Coronavirus testing and contact-tracing efforts have stumbled over similar bureaucratic dysfunction, with the country falling behind governments with comparatively paltry resources. Even judged against its former self, the U.S. is coming up short. As New York magazine’s David Wallace Wells pointed out last week, New York City vaccinated five million people against smallpox over just two weeks in 1947. Since vaccinations began in the U.S. on December 14, 4.3 million people here have received their first shots.

Covid-19 is one of the simpler problems humanity will have to deal with this century. America’s poor handling of it doesn’t inspire much confidence. Although distributing a vaccine is logistically complicated, it’s nothing compared to the system overhaul required for speedy decarbonization and to adapt to a warmer world. With Trump reluctantly on his way out of the White House, Democrats are now eager to reclaim this country’s mantle as the leader of the free world. Whether that title was ever one to be proud of is its own question. And ever-climbing Covid-19 deaths should now cast doubt on whether it’s even remotely accurate. It’s worth keeping that in mind as policymakers think about how to meet future challenges.

There’s no vaccine for global warming. The energetic basis of society as we know it needs to be simultaneously dismantled and rebuilt. That means building prodigious numbers of wind turbines, solar panels, and transmission lines, and rewiring the grid to both accept and distribute electrons. All the while, fossil fuel profits that have historically furnished state budgets the world over will have to go unrealized. Internal combustion engines will need to become a thing of the past, as will the way most of us currently cool and heat homes and cook dinner. In all likelihood, at least millions of people will have to leave their homes and find new ones in other neighborhoods, regions, or countries—from the wealthy homeowners in California’s combustible hills to the middle- and working-class beachfront communities being swallowed by the sea, to farmers on infertile land. In some places, it’ll just be too hot for humans to live. All of these problems amount to a coordination nightmare orders of magnitude larger than the one posed by Covid-19.