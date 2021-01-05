Trump Blew Up Ted Cruz’s Cynical Plan to Contest the Election

Much has already been made about Trump’s conduct in the call, which was shameful even by the abysmally low standards to which he is held. The conversation bore similarities to the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Trump demanded that an investigation into Joe Biden be opened. That call led to his impeachment early last year, and some are now calling for a second impeachment. Former Attorney General Eric Holder and others have suggested that Trump may have committed a felony. The president’s enablers defended his earlier actions by suggesting he was contesting the election lawfully, but the call confirmed that Trump is encouraging illegal means of overturning the results.

The call also demolishes the flimsy stated rationale of the 12 Republican senators who have announced they will formally object to the certification of the 2020 election results on Wednesday. This group, led by Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, has been careful to portray itself, however perversely, as defenders of the democratic process. “We’ve seen in the last two months unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, and that’s produced a deep, deep distrust of our democratic process across the country,” Cruz told Fox News on Sunday. “I think we in Congress have an obligation to do something about that. We have an obligation to protect the integrity of the democratic system.” They are challenging the election to ensure its legitimacy, they say, even though in practice they are doing the opposite.



They are, moreover, careful not to make the kinds of batshit accusations that litter the president’s Twitter feed. In fact, they rarely make direct allegations of fraud at all. Instead, they present themselves as mere conduits for others’ worry. “Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard,” Hawley wrote in a statement announcing his intent to object to the certification of the election. “I will object on Jan. 6 on their behalf.”

