Trump Blew Up Ted Cruz’s Cynical Plan to Contest the Election

“All I want to do is this,” Donald Trump told Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a rambling, lie- and conspiracy-infested hourlong telephone call on Saturday. “I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.” At another point in the call, which was published in its entirety by The Washington Post a day later, he asked state officials, “So what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”

Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election have not been particularly subtle. He has made wild allegations, all false, about widespread voter fraud. He has begged Republicans in states that he lost to overturn legitimate results. He has made it clear that any attack on the electoral process and the Constitution is fine, so long as it leads to a second term in office for him. But these efforts have never been more explicit than during his conversation with Raffensperger. Trump was asking him to use whatever means necessary to win Georgia’s 16 electoral votes.



Much has already been made about Trump’s conduct in the call, which was shameful even by the abysmally low standards to which he is held. The conversation bore similarities to the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, during which Trump demanded that an investigation into Joe Biden be opened. That call led to his impeachment early last year, and some are now calling for a second impeachment. Former Attorney General Eric Holder and others have suggested that Trump may have committed a felony. The president’s enablers defended his earlier actions by suggesting he was contesting the election lawfully, but the call confirmed that Trump is encouraging illegal means of overturning the results.