The Election in Georgia Is About Reproductive Justice

For 48 hours in the lead up to Georgia’s general election, Malika Redmond, director of a grassroots voter engagement group, was working without electricity. “I laugh now,” she told me. “Hurricane Zeta ripped through Georgia… I was like, could there be anything else? You’ve got a pandemic, of all of the things that could be in the way.” Georgia voters are used to obstacles, she was saying. “Georgia voters are resilient. Black voters in particular.”

The group Redmond co-founded in 2014, called Women Engaged, came on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision in Shelby v. Holder rolling back significant provisions in the Voting Rights Act, but also Redmond’s past work around reproductive justice with groups like SisterSong. “The minute that was gone,” said Redmond, “we were going to be faced with aggressive efforts to suppress Black voters in particular.” At the same time, she saw the potential of voting rights work to start with the issues that were most important to them, like the fact that Georgia hadn’t expanded Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. “People were fighting for it,” said Redmond, and that gave them “an ability to talk about reproductive and sexual health care and family planning, as part of a holistic look at what it would mean if you didn’t have to worry about having health care. That was how it was merged.” What that meant in turn for Black women, she said, is they could put the key issues that matter to them “at the forefront and center of our politics, and not have it have to be compartmentalized, that we can actually lead with it.” They could use those issues to hold elected officials accountable to “what makes us thrive, versus necessity.”

Rather than seeing reproductive justice—not just the legal right to choose to have an abortion, but an expansive understanding of all the concerns that shape our reproductive lives like access to child care and housing, racial discrimination in health care and at work, and policing and criminalization—as an obstacle to reaching voters, it’s how some organizers in Georgia are framing their approach. Too many groups only want to talk to Black voters ahead of big elections, said Michelle N. Wilson, Women Engaged’s senior program manager. Talking about our health and whole lives can create a foundation for something which will last past these moments of crisis that come with high stakes elections. When you show up long before that and listen to what people are dealing with, the relationships made are about more than just turnout. “Bringing in the frame of reproductive justice into voter engagement really deepens the conversation, so we can stop looking at voting in a transactional manner,” said Wilson, “it’s really dehumanizing.”