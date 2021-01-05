The Election in Georgia Is About Reproductive Justice

Rather than seeing reproductive justice—not just the legal right to choose to have an abortion, but an expansive understanding of all the concerns that shape our reproductive lives, such as access to child care and housing, racial discrimination in health care and at work, and policing and criminalization—as an obstacle to reaching voters, it’s how some organizers in Georgia are framing their approach. Too many groups only want to talk to Black voters ahead of big elections, said Michelle N. Wilson, Women Engaged’s senior program manager. Talking about our health and whole lives can create a foundation for something that will last past these moments of crisis that come with high-stakes elections. When you show up long before that and listen to what people are dealing with, the relationships made are about more than just turnout. “Bringing in the frame of reproductive justice into voter engagement really deepens the conversation, so we can stop looking at voting in a transactional manner,” said Wilson. “It’s really dehumanizing.”

Reproductive justice is a way of understanding how economics intersect with reproductive health, and can be a way to mobilize people. Low-income parents in Georgia currently face life-threatening circumstances. For several years running, Georgia has had one of the worst rates of maternal mortality in the United States, something that expanding Medicaid past the 60 days provided to new mothers could help address. At the same time, 76 percent of women below the poverty line in Georgia make too much money to qualify for that extension, according to research by the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute: “This means that a family of three would need to earn less than $9,122 a year to continue their Medicaid coverage.” Cash payments for low-income families available through the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, also according to the Georgia Budget & Policy Institute, “remained unchanged since 1996, $280 per month for a family of three.”

A reproductive justice–informed get-out-the-vote framework can speak to these issues while also moving beyond that transactional kind of voter outreach, including from some reproductive rights groups. Historically, the white feminist–dominated agenda of those groups has marginalized Black women, whether by displacing their leadership or deifying them as the ones who would “save” other voters, a frame that both is patronizing and invisibilizes the work Black women do on their own behalf. “Black women have always had an independent movement to save our own lives, that has not needed to be connected to a kind of white solidarity tokenizing engagement,” said Redmond. “We’re building upon the work of Black women who were thinking so far ahead,” like Ida B. Wells, known primarily as the foremost journalist to investigate lynching but who also fought for women’s suffrage, and Loretta Ross, who helped define the reproductive justice framework.