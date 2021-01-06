Trump Is Finally Tearing the GOP Apart

Tom Cotton has been one of Donald Trump’s most loyal and consistent supporters. He has defended Trump repeatedly, even when the president in September refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power. The Arkansas senator has pushed for drastic cuts to legal immigration and refers to Covid-19 as the “China virus.” When protests raged across the country in response to George Floyd’s murder by Minneapolis police officers, Cotton argued that Trump wasn’t going far enough—he should “send in the troops” to American cities. Trump’s wild idea about buying Greenland? That came from Cotton.

None of that matters anymore. It’s Tom Cotton’s turn in the barrel. On Monday, Cotton made it clear that he wouldn’t be joining Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and a dozen other Republican senators in contesting the 2020 election, arguing that doing so would undermine the Electoral College, the GOP’s only reliable means of winning the presidency. (Only one Republican, George W. Bush, in 2004, has won the popular vote since 1992.) Trump responded by tweeting, “How can you certify an election when the numbers being certified are verifiably WRONG. [Senator Tom Cotton,] Republicans have pluses & minuses, but one thing is sure, THEY NEVER FORGET!”



For a president obsessed with loyalty, any break is seen as unforgivable. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was also one of Trump’s most reliable backers and defenders; he, too, is being attacked as a turncoat. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, one of the biggest defenders of Trump’s disastrous handling of Covid-19, has become public enemy number one. Trump’s base, meanwhile, has thrilled to attacks on the Republican Party. Protesters at the “Million MAGA March” in December chanted “Destroy the GOP.” They may be coming for Mike Pence next: On Tuesday, Trump falsely claimed that Pence, as vice president, has “the power to reject fraudulently chosen electors” when Congress convenes to certify Joe Biden’s victory in November.