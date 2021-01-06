Trump Is Finally Tearing the GOP Apart

But Trump, Slate’s Jim Newell wrote, “waited until the final weeks of his presidency to deliver congressional Republicans one of his most debasing loyalty tests: demanding they vote to overturn the results of a presidential election he lost fair and square, to which any challenges—typically based on social media disinformation, or pure hallucinatory fantasy—have been dismissed time and again in court.” This loyalty test has done what the others have largely failed to do: It has driven a wedge through the Republican Party, one that may very well persist for years to come.



Trump’s main boosters in the Senate are backing him for reasons relating to their ambition. Hawley and Cruz have their eyes on the GOP’s presidential nomination in 2024 and see contesting the election as a means of cozying up to the president’s base. Others are up for reelection in 2022 and fear a primary challenge. Trump has, after all, made it clear that failure to support him now will be met with consequences down the line. He has already pledged to campaign against Kemp in Georgia in two years, when he will be up for reelection. He has dubbed senators like Cotton and McConnell the “Surrender Caucus” for failing to back his assault on democracy.

Trumpism has never really manifested itself as an ideology; it is often contradictory and rarely makes much sense. Trump’s presidency has been a hodgepodge of his whims and incoherent statements, melded with the bog-standard conservatism of McConnell and other leading Republicans. It’s fitting that the issue tearing the GOP apart isn’t Trump’s populism or his disinterest in conservative principles. Instead, the issue that is tearing the Republican Party apart is the only one that Trump really cares about: loyalty.