Georgia Shows the GOP’s Dismal Future Without Trump

In the bewildering, seemingly interminable period between the conclusion of voting in the 2020 election and the networks’ declaration that Joe Biden had won, one thing seemed clear: The GOP had a bright future. The party held onto its Senate majority—pending two runoff elections in Georgia, where the Republican candidates had outperformed their Democratic opponents—and won a dozen seats held by Democrats in the House. It romped at the local and state level, setting up what Austin Chambers, president of the Republican State Leadership Committee, told Politico would be a “decade of power,” thanks to redistricting.

Donald Trump had not only once again run well ahead of the polls but also won larger shares of the Black and Latino vote than anyone thought possible. In Trump’s loss was the making of a possible realignment. Indeed, he appeared to have left the party in better shape than he found it. “Win or lose, President Trump will emerge more powerful than ever inside the GOP, by defying expectations for himself and lifting fellow Republicans to surprise victories in the House and Senate,” wrote Axios’s Mike Allen and Jim Vandehei the day after the election. Many Republicans were elated. “Our president absolutely grew our party,” said Jennifer Carnahan, the chair of the Republican Party in Minnesota. “He totally advanced our party … I think that as Republicans, we just need to continue to remain on the course.”

There was little concern at the time about those runoff elections in Georgia. Joe Biden may have eked out a victory there, but it was still Georgia—its runoff system, the thinking went, strongly favored Republicans. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were flawed candidates, for sure—both were accused of insider trading relating to Covid-19’s disruption of the economy. Perdue once ran the vampiric Dollar General, while Loeffler, a department store mannequin, had never won an election in her life. Still, all they had to do was remain on the party’s Trumpian course, which is exactly what they did. Throughout November and December, Perdue and Loeffler made their campaigns all about Trump. They went after their state’s Republican governor and secretary of state for not stealing its electoral votes for the president. They pledged to contest the certification of the election if reelected. They didn’t show up to override Trump’s veto of a military spending bill. They backed his eleventh hour request for $2,000 stimulus checks.