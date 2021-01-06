Georgia Shows the GOP’s Dismal Future Without Trump

There was little concern at the time about those runoff elections in Georgia. Joe Biden may have eked out a victory there, but it was still Georgia—its runoff system, the thinking went, strongly favored Republicans. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler were flawed candidates, for sure—both were accused of insider trading relating to Covid-19’s disruption of the economy. Perdue once ran the vampiric Dollar General, while Loeffler, a department store mannequin, had never won an election in her life. Still, all they had to do was remain on the party’s Trumpian course, which is exactly what they did. Throughout November and December, Perdue and Loeffler made their campaigns all about Trump. They went after their state’s Republican governor and secretary of state for not stealing its electoral votes for the president. They pledged to contest the certification of the election if reelected. They didn’t show up to override Trump’s veto of a military spending bill. They backed his eleventh hour request for $2,000 stimulus checks.

And they lost, not in spite of their decision to back Trump to the hilt, but because of it.



Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s apparent victories in Georgia upend the post-election conventional wisdom. Suddenly, it’s the Republicans that are in disarray. “Trump is the cause of this, lock, stock, and barrel,” one Republican strategist told Politico. The president’s increasing demands that all Republicans—but especially Perdue and Loeffler—jump through hoops on his behalf likely hurt both candidates with voters who might have split their tickets. His belligerent claims of voter fraud may have further dampened turnout by convincing some of his most dogmatic voters that there was no point in voting in a rigged election. His insistence that the November election had been stolen from him, moreover, took away the GOP’s strongest election message. Instead of campaigning solely on the need for a check on Democratic control of the House and the presidency, Loeffler and Perdue were arguing that, actually, the president had won.

