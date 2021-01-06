Moderate Democrats Rule Washington Now

The apparent Democratic Senate sweep in Georgia is a fitting coda to the destructive narcissism and strutting authoritarianism of the Donald Trump years. It was Trump’s refusal to accept his rightfully humiliating defeat in November that made the Georgia runoffs a referendum on his presidency. And once again, having Trump effectively on the ballot in Georgia goosed Democratic turnout.

Yes, there is poetry in the election of Raphael Warnock, the Black pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that is forever associated with Martin Luther King Jr. And it is worth noting that Jon Ossoff (who is leading by 17,000 votes but whose race has not yet been officially called by the networks) would be the first Jewish senator from Georgia, 105 years after Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent, was lynched in Atlanta for a murder he didn’t commit.

Ultimately, though, what matters in Washington are Senate votes. And a 50-50 Senate dramatically changes the power realities awaiting Joe Biden on January 20. The moment that Kamala Harris becomes vice president, Mitch McConnell will be stripped of his long cherished power to obstruct and consigned to the dunce-cap title of Senate minority leader. It will be Chuck Schumer who decides what gets to the Senate floor. There will be no more Merrick Garland moments, with a Supreme Court nominee deprived of a committee hearing and a floor vote. There will be no more ignoring House-passed legislation because McConnell doesn’t want to give a Democratic president a victory.