Moderate Democrats Rule Washington Now

Ultimately, though, what matters in Washington are Senate votes. And a 50-50 Senate dramatically changes the power realities awaiting Joe Biden on January 20. The moment that Kamala Harris becomes vice president, Mitch McConnell will be stripped of his long cherished power to obstruct and consigned to the dunce-cap title of Senate minority leader. It will be Chuck Schumer who decides what gets to the Senate floor. There will be no more Merrick Garland moments, with a Supreme Court nominee deprived of a committee hearing and a floor vote. There will be no more ignoring House-passed legislation because McConnell doesn’t want to give a Democratic president a victory.

Clout in a Democratic Senate will rest with deal-making senators in the center.

But, in other ways, the Senate will remain an obstacle to bold left-wing dreams. The only reason why Schumer will become majority leader is because moderate Democrats like Joe Manchin in West Virginia and Jon Tester in Montana managed to eke out reelection in 2018 despite the overwhelming pro-Trump sentiment in their states. Other Senate Democrats like Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema, also elected in 2018, have thrived politically as centrists.

What this means is that clout in a Democratic Senate will rest with deal-making senators in the center. Depending on the issue, legislative coalitions will be forged with reasonable Republicans (and, yes, you can argue about the description) like Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, a reelected Susan Collins in Maine, and the conservative–but courageous–Mitt Romney representing Utah.