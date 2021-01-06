“Bipartisanship” Is Climate Poison

Right now, Democrats are cautiously celebrating a historic win. There are still major barriers like the filibuster and moderate Democrats that will make passing any progressive policy an uphill battle. But it looks like Mitch McConnell’s reign in the Senate is over, even as members of his party storm the Capitol.

It’s worth remembering what happened last time Democrats had trifecta control. In 2009, under Democratic leadership both in the White House and on Capitol Hill, Congress looked poised to pass some kind of climate policy. GOP nominee John McCain had even campaigned on it in the primary. A smattering of Republicans had started to put bipartisan bills forward, and Obama was eager to have something to take to the big U.N. climate talks happening in Copenhagen that winter. But the bipartisan compromise measure they settled on failed. And the corporate-funded backlash to it boosted a Tea Party insurgency that helped Republicans take back the House in the 2010 midterms—and, eventually, the Senate and White House by 2016.

Given the constraints on big climate policy—including moderates like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin—big green groups and Democrats in 2009 bet that wooing big business would be the key to garnering support from more conservative colleagues. A coalition called the U.S. Climate Action Partnership, or USCAP, brought together the likes of Duke Energy and Shell with the Environmental Defense Fund and Lehman Brothers, among other Fortune 500 companies. Their chosen policy was cap-and-trade, a kind of carbon pricing. The bill, Waxman-Markey, was broader than that—including clean energy investments more than double what had ended up passing through the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act—but the big upshot was a cap on carbon and set number of credits pegged to levels of emissions permitted. If one company polluted less than the amount of credits they had been allocated, they could sell those to companies that exceeded the cap. The bill was friendly to big business, its advocates said, because it gave them the flexibility to bring down emissions on their own terms over time.