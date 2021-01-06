“Bipartisanship” Is Climate Poison

The Tea Party won big. About half of its insurgents were elected, and the GOP picked up a total of 84 seats and the House with it—their biggest midterm gains since 1938. Climate policy, deemed toxic, was effectively off the table for a full decade.

The current moment isn’t identical to 2009. Joe Biden ran on a promise to Build Back Better and—under pressure—melded his jobs program and climate program, linking lowering emissions with economic prosperity in a way Democrats conspicuously failed to in 2009. He’s appointed cabinet-level posts intended specifically to deal with climate change. Still, there’s not much suggestion he’s wavered from what may well be his only abiding political commitment: bipartisan compromise. “I think the nation’s looking for us to be united, much more united,” he told Stephen Colbert recently. “But look, I think I can work with Republican leadership in the House and the Senate. I think we can get things done.” Needless to say, the GOP doesn’t seem poised to compromise. In Congress, even with what now looks like double Democratic wins in Georgia’s Senate runoffs, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin’s outsized swing vote could be treated as an excuse for moderation. Manchin himself urged bipartisanship Wednesday as vote counting continued in Georgia, hours before right-wing rioters breached the Capitol.

Now, more than ever, we must enter a new era of bipartisanship in Washington. With tight margins in the House & Senate, Ds & Rs are faced with a decision to either work together to put the priorities of our nation b4 partisan politics or double down on the dysfunctional tribalism — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) January 6, 2021

In their closing arguments on the campaign trail, though, Warnock and Ossoff voiced as good a model as any for climate policy: give people stuff. After Mitch McConnell blocked the possibility of $2,000 checks, they promised voters that a Democratically controlled Senate would deliver. They won, batting off racist and anti-Semitic attacks painting both candidates as “radical liberals.” Majority Leader Chuck Schumer now says he intends to make those checks happen.

Climate legislation should operate by a similar ethos. Rather than making devil’s bargains with industry and Republicans, it can offer tangible gains through jobs and investments—all in time to keep the GOP and its fossil fuel backers from retaking the House in 2022. Biden should sign the $2,000 checks Democrats send out and slap a federal government plaque on every new infrastructure project Congress greenlights. The message shouldn’t be that a corporate executive in a suit endorses a thousand-page bill nobody can understand. It should be that big government is back and it’ll give you a job.