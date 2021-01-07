A Sickening Day in American History

A dazed feeling, somewhere between nausea and numbness, washed over me Wednesday afternoon. It conjured up the way I felt after the deaths of Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy in 1968. And it brought back that horrible morning in 2001 when planes flew into the twin towers.

But never before had I grieved so much for American democracy. The assassinations of the 1960s were rooted in racism and derangement, the 9/11 attacks in religious fundamentalism from the Middle East. But the storming of the Capitol by Donald Trump’s insurrectionists was as American as apple pie—an inside job by my fellow citizens.

For four years, I have avoided resorting to 1930s parallels, tempting as these historical tropes sometimes were. But today all I could think of were the German industrialists who coddled Adolf Hitler for their own cynical reasons. That was my reaction while I watched Ted Cruz’s despicable speech in the Senate, as he tried to delay the electoral vote count, and later when I heard GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy say on Fox News with mock innocence in his voice as thugs roamed the Capitol, “People have taken this too far.”