A Sickening Day in American History

For four years, I have avoided resorting to 1930s parallels, tempting as these historical tropes sometimes were. But today all I could think of were the German industrialists who coddled Adolf Hitler for their own cynical reasons. That was my reaction while I watched Ted Cruz’s despicable speech in the Senate, as he tried to delay the electoral vote count, and later when I heard GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy say on Fox News with mock innocence in his voice as thugs roamed the Capitol, “People have taken this too far.”

Even after Joe Biden urged Trump to defuse the violence, even after former White House aides begged the president to speak to the nation, Trump couldn’t do it, even for 60 seconds. With mobs of his supporters rampaging through the Capitol, Trump began his video with these words, “I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen.”

This is a position that the courts have rejected in more than 60 cases. It is a belief that Mitch McConnell forcefully repudiated earlier Wednesday. This was a fantasy that even Mike Pence, the lapdog vice president, couldn’t accept as he adhered to the limits that the Constitution places on him in the counting of electoral votes.