Elites Have Extracted What They Needed From Trump. Now They Can Discard Him.

If there is any sense of normalcy to be wrung from this moment, it was in the pure cravenness of these statements as the country’s elites suddenly found themselves aghast at the president’s conduct. The riot at the Capitol was a reputational escape pod for the people and corporations that have enabled the president over the last four years. Much like mosquitoes or bed bugs, they can hop on and off a host president as needed, their interests served through multiple administrations. Trump was useful. Now he’s not.

On Wednesday, a contingent of Trump supporters, believing and reveling in a steady feed of lies about the 2020 election spread by the president and his fellow Republicans, stormed Congress to disrupt the election certification process. One of the participants was killed during the break-in. Those are bad optics.

Besides, there was no harm in fully cutting the cord with two weeks left in this presidency, so these powerful people found themselves suddenly courageous. Chevron CEO Michael Wirth’s condemnation of the president was nonexistent in April, when he and other major oil executives met with Trump to get natural gas production back on track. And the company had no problem throwing tens of thousands of dollars at the Senate campaigns of Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, two of the leading forces in trying to undermine the election. The NAM leadership had no problem inviting Pence to its summit in 2017, applauding when the vice president promised an Obamacare repeal and “seven and a half years” of deregulation under Trump. Similarly, it had no second thoughts about standing as one of the major supporters of the Republican tax bill. Twitter and Facebook similarly never found reason to question the president’s unfettered ability to spew lies and malicious threats.