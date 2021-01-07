Elites Have Extracted What They Needed From Trump. Now They Can Discard Him.

The president incited a break-in at the Capitol; then Mick Mulvaney resigned as special envoy to Northern Ireland. Elaine Chao is reportedly stepping down as secretary of transportation. White House aides, including Sarah Matthews and Stephanie Grisham, slinked out by the hour. A cluster of advisers appear to be close behind.



Chevron issued a statement calling for a peaceful transition of power. Twitter responded to the president’s false tweets by banning him for 12-hours. Facebook’s Mark Zuckerburg announced that Trump’s account would be banned for “at least the next two weeks” and maybe indefinitely. The National Association of Manufacturers called for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and assume the power of the presidency for the remainder of Trump’s term. Blackstone Group Chief Executive Steve Schwarzman issued a statement condemning “the insurrection that followed the president’s remarks.” The head of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce called for an end to the “attacks against our nation’s Capitol Building and our democracy.”

If there is any sense of normalcy to be wrung from this moment, it was the pure cravenness of these statements as the country’s elites suddenly found themselves aghast at the president’s conduct. The riot at the Capitol was a reputational escape pod for the people and corporations that have enabled the president over the last four years. Much like mosquitoes or bed bugs, they can hop on and off a host president as needed, their interests served through multiple administration. Trump was useful. Now he’s not.