Limiting the world to two degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming, the reports argues, is a complicated matter with few clear directives. “Given a wide range of uncertainties, no single pathway can be reasonably predicted,” the authors write. “A key unknown relates to yet-to-be-developed advances in technology and breakthroughs that may influence the cost and potential availability of certain pathways toward a 2°C scenario. Scenarios that employ a full complement of technology options are likely to provide the most economically efficient pathways.” What Exxon seems to be arguing here is that the best pathways—the ones it’s choosing to base its plans around—are the ones that rely most on unproven negative emissions technologies rather than limiting fossil fuels.

The report then proceeds to paint a wildly optimistic picture of both negative emissions technologies and the future of oil and gas over the next several decades. Far from curtailing its oil production, Exxon seemingly intends to increase it: The report predicts climbing fossil fuel demand for the next 40 years. Staying under two degrees, it argues, still requires “significant” new investment—$12 trillion worth, according to the International Energy Agency—in new fossil fuels. That means not only can all Exxon’s reserves be safely exploited, but plenty of new exploration can be greenlit as well. As even BP has gotten nervous about the prospect of stranded assets (meaning, for example, reserves that couldn’t be profitably exploited if certain climate policies are put in place), Exxon is focused on acquiring new assets, replenishing “existing proved reserves entirely by 2040.”

For reference, the latest United Nations Production Gap report finds that the world is currently on track to produce 50 percent more fossil fuels than is consistent with a world warmed by just two degrees Celsius, and 120 percent more than is consistent with capping warming at 1.5 degrees. Nevertheless, Exxon Mobil reports that its own plans—which, again, include massively increasing production—are perfectly consistent with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. As sustainability nonprofit Ceres’s Andrew Logan said of Exxon’s recently announced emissions reduction pledge, “Nothing suggests any change in strategy.… They are just optimizing the path they are already on.”