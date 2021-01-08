Speaking on Fox News hours after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a somber Tucker Carlson had a message for his audience: What happened was tragic but it was also understandable—maybe even inevitable. “Millions of Americans sincerely believe the last election was fake,” he said. It’s a message that has aired on Fox News again and again since the riot: Violence occurred because the rioters had not had, in Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade’s words, “their day in court.” (Spoiler alert: They had many, many days in court.) For Carlson, the takeaway was simple: This is what happens when you coddle left-wing protesters and fail to take seriously the concern of decent Republicans. “We got to this sad, chaotic day for a reason,” he said. “It is not your fault. It is their fault.”



Carlson summed up right-wing and conservative media’s approach to the riot at the Capitol, which also happens to be a core tent of Trumpism itself. Everything—and I mean everything—going wrong in your life and the country, if not the world? It’s the fault of Democrats and the “radical left.” Since Trump’s loss in the November election, cable networks on the right—Fox News, One America News Network, Newsmax—have coddled their viewers, shoveling them misinformation about the election while insisting that they were right to believe it was stolen from them. This approach paved the way for Wednesday’s riot. These networks haven’t changed their tune in its aftermath.



Mainstream media coverage of Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has understandably focused on the role of social media and the internet. The mob was organized on big platforms like Facebook and Twitter and on right-wing upstarts like Gab and Parler. Once inside the Capitol, the insurgents live-streamed and posed for selfies—it was, as BuzzFeed’s Elamin Abdelmahmoud wrote, “a coup for the ‘gram.” The riot was “a striking repudiation of the idea that there is an online and an offline world and that what is said online is in some way kept online,” Renee DiResta, a researcher at Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, told The New York Times.

