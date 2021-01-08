Conservative cable networks made excuses on behalf of the rioters, bolstering their sense of entitlement, while continuing to spread conspiracy theories. They have suggested that those who perpetrated violence in the Capitol were actually members of antifa. (This is particularly ridiculous given that most weren’t wearing masks and have been very easy to identify.) The violence has also been excused as nothing compared to what occurred over the summer at anti–police brutality protests. Ashli Babbit, the woman who was shot during the riot and later died, was mourned by Carlson for looking normal and “pretty much like everyone else,” in contrast to the “pasty” black-clad anarchists lighting fires over the summer. (The word “pasty” insulated Carlson from the point he was actually making—that Babbit was white.)



These networks have done zero soul-searching. They continue to feed their viewers propaganda and conspiracy theories, and insist that the violence was understandable given the unwillingness of the courts to bend to bogus evidence of voter fraud. The protesters are described as good people who are fed up for good reasons. “At the end of the day, most Trump supporters love law enforcement,” anchor Rob Schmitt said on Newsmax. “[They’re] not the sort of people that are going to go into the Capitol and start ripping things down.”



“At least Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and others have acknowledged they have some responsibility for the content they host and they have very clearly posted community guidelines on their websites for all to see,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy wrote in the “Reliable Sources” newsletter. “Why do we expect any less of TV companies?” For the moment, little of the pressure that has been applied to tech companies has been leveled at TV companies like Comcast and Verizon. Tech companies are under fire, with Facebook and Twitter and others shifting their approach to the president and his supporters. But on cable news and right-wing radio, nothing has changed.

