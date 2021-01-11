Trump’s Four-Year Drilling Binge Has Done Irreparable Damage

President-elect Joe Biden’s selection for Secretary of the Interior is Deb Haaland, a Congresswoman from New Mexico, a citizen of the Laguna Pueblo, and, if appointed, the first Native member of the Cabinet in modern times. (If one’s splitting hairs, Charles Curtis, of the Kaw Nation, served as Vice President for Herbert Hoover, and the Vice President does count as a member of the the Cabinet.) In the run-up to her first term in the House, Haaland was steadfast on her position regarding drilling in the ANWR. As Alaska Public Media noted last month, Haaland spoke out against the proposed drilling plan on her campaign trail in 2018, saying, “not everything should be based on how much money we can make.”

In 2019, following her election, Haaland was one of the congressional leaders behind the Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act, legislation that would have returned protections to Area 1002 by blocking the BLM from administering any leases in the ANWR’s Coastal Plain. “This administration really thinks that it owns everything and that it can just sell off our public lands or our tribal lands to the highest bidder,” said Haaland at a press conference for the bill, “and we are trying to stop that.” On the House floor, Haaland also pointed out that drilling would endanger the Porcupine caribou herd and other native species, all of which have been stewarded by the Alaska Native populations from time immemorial. The ANWR protection act passed the House easily and was introduced in the Senate, where it failed to progress due to the Republican majority, effectively killing the opposition attempt.

The Biden administration’s approach going forward will be complicated by the differing views on extraction by the Alaska Native populations with claims to the area. Groups like the Gwich’in Steering Committee, a collection of Gwich’in citizens who oppose drilling on the grounds that it threatens the caribou and related sacred sites, have stood on the frontline fighting the bill and have received Haaland’s support. But there is also a strong contingent of Alaska Native communities, such as the Inupiat, who have argued in favor of drilling operations as a mode of economic self-determination. As Indianz.com reported in 2019 as the ANWR protection bill was being crafted, through the Arctic Slope Regional Corporation and the Kaktovik Inupiat Corporation (you can read more on the Alaska Native Corporation model here), the Inupiat, who live on the ANWR, own the surface and subsurface rights to roughly 92,000 acres of Area 1002. If nothing else, the issue will be an initial stress test of the Biden administration’s promise to consult and listen to Indigenous nations and communities.