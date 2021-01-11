Why Are Journalists and Surveillance Researchers Helping the FBI to Catch Capitol Rioters?

Last week, in the wake of the pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol, The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow wrote a story about an Air Force pilot-turned-extremist who was photographed during the maelstrom wearing combat gear on the Senate floor. The article, which named the man as retired Lieutenant Colonel Larry Brock, struck familiar notes about a MAGA fan steeped in disinformation whose Manichean enthusiasm for the president spurred him to travel to the nation’s capital and participate in what amounted to a violent, failed insurrection. As Farrow later reported , the man was identified from video and photographs by John Scott-Railton, a surveillance expert who reported Brock to the FBI. On Sunday, two days after the story was published, the FBI arrested Brock after he surrendered himself to local police in Grapevine, Texas.

In these debauched last days of the Trump administration, that chain of events may seem almost normal, but it’s also part of a troubling pattern: journalists, researchers, and amateur sleuths are cozying up to law enforcement in a rush to identify, dox, and report perpetrators from the January 6 riot.

FBI tip line below. And if you have information on the participants or planning process behind yesterday’s events and want to talk to a reporter, lots of good options out there but feel free to reach out to me at ronan_farrow@newyorker.com. https://t.co/url9JSUy3n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 7, 2021