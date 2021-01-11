Why Are Journalists and Surveillance Researchers Helping the FBI to Catch Capitol Rioters?

FBI tip line below. And if you have information on the participants or planning process behind yesterday’s events and want to talk to a reporter, lots of good options out there but feel free to reach out to me at ronan_farrow@newyorker.com. https://t.co/url9JSUy3n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) January 7, 2021

Despite the lessons of past atrocities, such as the Boston Marathon Bombing, in which Reddit-led manhunts sometimes targeted innocent individuals , people with no law enforcement responsibility are taking it upon themselves to lead open-source investigations to identify and report potential criminal suspects. That some of these investigations are led by experts like Scott-Railton is less than reassuring. Instead, his presence offers an invitation to participation for people who aren’t versed in digital forensics or—crucially—charged with investigating violations of the law.

Scott-Railton is a senior researcher at Citizen Lab , a respected Canadian organization that investigates state-sponsored surveillance and hacking campaigns as well as a growing private spying industry epitomized by companies like Black Cube, which did work for Harvey Weinstein. Scott-Railton and Citizen Lab have been an invaluable source for journalists on the shady doings of NSO Group , an Israeli spy-tech maker whose software has been widely used to spy on dissidents and journalists, especially by Middle Eastern autocracies. Citizen Lab’s work often preaches caution in the use of new surveillance technologies while advocating for civil liberties and the marginalized.