Stop Comparing the Capitol Riot to Banana Republics. It’s Lazy—and Wrong.

The Trump-incited insurrection at the Capitol on Wednesday was a fitting coda to a presidency that came into this world likening Mexicans to “criminals and rapists” and that has, along the way, accepted and enabled white supremacists to a degree unprecedented in recent history. The president’s legacy is stained by the neo-Nazi march in Charlottesville, the El Paso terrorist attack, and the Kenosha shooting. The angry mob that stormed the Capitol—waving Trump signs and Confederate flags, wearing QAnon merch and sweatshirts that said things like “Camp Auschwitz” and “6MWE” on them, fashioning impromptu nooses, waving guns, and forcing lawmakers to flee into hiding—was undeniably shocking to behold, but it was hardly a surprise.

Yet rather than evoke Charlottesville, El Paso, Kenosha, or countless examples of white supremacist violence in recent or more distant American history, mainstream politicians and elite pundits seemed only to be able to make sense of the event by bringing to mind other, far-off places. Here, these aghast commentators conjured allusions to another powerful moment of Trump’s hateful legacy: his referring to Haiti, as well as distant African nations, as “shithole countries.” But even though many in the media clutched their pearls in wild affront at the president’s characterizations then, their more recent comments have reflected the same thinking, as they appeared unable to fathom the scenes of mob violence without implicating the same parts of the world that Trump had defamed—or that the U.S. has had a hand in destabilizing or otherwise degrading.



From the Capitol on Wednesday morning, ABC anchor Martha Raddatz reported: “It is so horrible to know, we are in America where this is happening, on Capitol Hill. I’m not in Baghdad. I’m not in Kabul. I’m not in a dangerous situation overseas. We are in America.” As the day wore on, the statements rolled in, each expressing a growing dissonance that a white supremacist mob had stormed the Capitol in the U.S. and not in, “you know, Bogotá,” in the words of CNN’s Jake Tapper.

