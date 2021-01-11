Stop Comparing the Capitol Riot to Banana Republics. It’s Lazy—and Wrong.

Banana republics and third-world countries, in the U.S.-centric imagination, are ungodly places whose political machinations and persistent chaos would be unthinkable in the land of the free and the brave. Beyond the racist implications, and the laziness of the comparison, the evocation of “banana republics” is particularly ironic because it alludes to the debilitating impacts of U.S. foreign policy itself—something anyone who has read even the Sparknotes of any Gabriel García Márquez novel would know.



The term came about in the early 1900s to describe how American businesses like the United Fruit Company exploited and manipulated developing governments in Central America to profit from their natural resources. It shouldn’t be lost that the term was coined in a short story about Honduras, a country that experienced a right-wing coup in 2009 abetted by the U.S. government, which, these many years on, is still a major cause of the unrest and violence that has compelled so many to seek asylum here. The U.S. has since continued to support the Honduran president, Juan Orlando Hernández, despite evidence that his dubiously legal 2017 reelection was fraudulent, and credible, multiple charges that he has participated in drug trafficking.



This is just one example of how U.S. intervention in other countries helped turn them into the so-called “banana republics” they are regarded as today. There are, of course, a multitude of right-wing coups that the U.S. has enabled against democratically elected leaders across the region over the past century. But as one viral tweet summed up on Wednesday: “Looks like the United States needs the intervention of the United States.” The unrest that we’ve popularly associated with faraway lands has come home, bringing with it a dissonance that observers in the press and the halls of power failed to understand.

