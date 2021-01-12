Trump Still Has Cable News

Over the course of a few extraordinary hours on Friday, Donald Trump’s iPhone was rendered almost completely useless—it can, presumably, still make calls and take photos, but that’s it. The president was banned not only from Twitter and Facebook, where he had a combined 150 million followers, but also YouTube, Shopify, Stripe, the video game streaming app Twitch, and, perhaps most absurdly, Spotify. If a forlorn Trump wants to dance alone to “Macho Man,” he’ll have to buy a physical copy.

The social media ban—particularly the loss of Twitter, the president’s favorite toy—was instantly recognized as an incalculable loss. Trump’s political career had been built in large part on his ability to bypass traditional media and hijack news cycles, 140 (and then 280) characters at a time. “The Trump presidency, and indeed almost all of his political career, is inextricable from the platform,” The New York Times’s Charlie Warzel wrote. “His account, for better or worse (spoiler: worse), acted as the national media’s assignment editor for a half decade.” Trump himself described this dynamic as “I can go ‘bing bing bing’ and they put it on as soon as I tweet it out.”



As president, Trump rarely gave interviews or took questions from the press. His bully pulpit was Twitter—and now it’s gone.

