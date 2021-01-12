Trump Still Has Cable News

The networks—with the exception of Fox News—have subsequently grown more adversarial to Trump and less willing to grant him blanket coverage, but the megaphone is still there for the taking. Yes, a lot of that coverage focused on his most bombastic tweets, but Trump is more than capable of generating news without social media. In 2015 and 2016, he dictated coverage by calling in to Morning Joe rather than engaging in early-morning tweetstorms, his preferred method of dominating news coverage during his presidency. CNN and MSNBC certainly won’t be picking up the phone and allowing Trump to ramble on about whatever is on his mind for an hour or more, but Fox News, engaged in a costly war with right-wing upstarts for the first time in its existence, might. Those upstarts—Newsmax and One America News Network—would be more than happy to take those calls themselves.



Trump remains obsessed with cable news. Lawmakers who were trapped in the Capitol during Wednesday’s riot couldn’t get in touch with the president because he was glued to the television. “He was hard to reach, and you know why? Because it was live TV,” a “close Trump adviser” told The Washington Post. “If it’s TiVo, he just hits pause and takes the calls. If it’s live TV, he watches it, and he was just watching it all unfold.”



Trump will want to retain his status as the country’s most destructive media critic. The challenge for networks is preventing him from dictating coverage.

