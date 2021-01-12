Sheryl Sandberg, Resign

What Sheryl Sandberg is doing now—sweeping away Facebook’s role in and responsibility for fueling what now appears to be an attempt to execute members of Congress—has been her job for as long as she has worked at Facebook. “A big theme of this hire is that there are parts of our operations that, to use a pretty trite phrase, need to be taken to the next level,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The New York Times when Sandberg joined his company in 2008, and the paper read between the lines: Sandberg’s job would be “essentially guiding how Facebook presents itself and its intentions to the outside world.” Zuckerberg was 23, and his company was valued at $15 billion; Sandberg was a 38-year-old millionaire. Sandberg’s career has, for better and worse, leveraged her usefulness to men in attaining their ambitions for her own substantial wealth and influence. Her former boss, Clinton administration Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, praised Sandberg to Fortune for the ways she “made my job easier, and it also made me perform better.” (Three years prior, Summers suggested there is a biological basis for employment discrimination based on sex and race—there is not.)

Once we were supposed to celebrate Sheryl Sandberg simply for having a job at one of the most powerful companies in the world, even if the public-facing side of that job included repeatedly playing cleanup. Facebook understood this, too. Her prowess in networking women, wrote Kate Losse, an early Facebook employee and author of the 2012 book about those years at Facebook, The Boy Kings, was seen as an “important asset” to the business. It could counteract its image as an “unabashed boys club” and help position it as innovative and forward-thinking. “From my position sitting next to Sandberg,” Losse wrote, “I was able to watch as Sandberg’s reputation beyond the Valley gathered momentum and Facebook began to benefit from her public profile as well as her internal leadership.” That has always been the two-pronged power of Sheryl Sandberg’s own womanhood: She has used it to position her success in a sexist industry as a feminist victory, and in turn she has used that to insulate her and Facebook from culpability.

I saw the images of women in the Capitol mob circulate on social media: the women who posed in front of its columns while others were crushed around them, the mother of the Zip Tie Guy who stood with him at the Capitol and later told a reporter, through tears, “I’d rather die as a 57-year-old woman than live under oppression. I’d rather die and would rather fight.” Then there’s Ashli Babbitt, the 35-year-old owner of a San Diego pool cleaning business who Capitol police shot and killed as she tried to force her way into the Speaker’s lobby. Women served all kinds of roles in driving that mob on towards attempted murder: they took care of their sons and they were on the frontlines. They organized caravans of protestors on Facebook. Then they went on Facebook live to defend their actions in the mob.