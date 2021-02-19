How to Stop Poisoning Children

In 1998, the Department of Health and Human Services, or HHS, found that 30 percent of the children tested at West Calumet had excessive amounts of lead in their blood. Even after lead-filled soil was removed, children were still testing at rates well above the national average in 2016, indicating that the lead had seeped into their water source. The following year, HUD finally conducted a proper environmental review of the site. The complex has since been destroyed, with the Post reporting that its 1,100 majority Black and Hispanic residents were relocated after living with the exposure for over four decades. (In response to the inspector general’s scathing 44-page memo, HUD said that it will “continue its work with EPA to improve information sharing and to jointly evaluate the proximity of other HUD-assisted housing to contaminated sites.”)



On its own merits, the West Calumet story is a horrific one. The federal government failed in its duty to protect those in federal housing. Countless children, many of whom are now adults, were made to suffer as a result. But the case—like the Flint water crisis in which untended lead-lined pipes endangered countless community members—also highlights a broader issue: People are going to keep getting poisoned until the nation fully addresses its lead-infused infrastructure. To do that, the public needs to know where the problem areas are. And it doesn’t take long looking into that question to realize that while West Calumet may have been a particularly egregious case, the lead crisis in the U.S. is fundamentally a government transparency crisis.

France, Belgium, and Austria listened to initial studies showing the damage lead does to children and banned leaded paint in 1909. In America, lead wasn’t banned from household paint for another half-century, in 1978. Only then did the U.S. begin to phase out the use of lead in gasoline, plumbing infrastructure, and paints.