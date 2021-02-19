How to Stop Poisoning Children

As Vox pointed out four years ago and as is still true today, testing for lead is not legally required in the American healthcare system. While children of Medicaid beneficiaries are required to be tested, Reuters found in a 2016 investigation that just 41 percent of toddler Medicaid enrollees had actually been tested, with a high concentration of communities in the South and the West falling behind in their testing rates. Then, in 2017, the Public Health Institute’s California Environmental Health Tracking Program published a report in Pediatrics that found the actual number of children with elevated lead levels between 1999 and 2010 was double the number reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chronic under-testing bleeds into transparency issues. After the Reuters investigation showed that a large number of the disproportionate exposure rates were turning up in New Mexico, New Mexico Political Report’s Laura Paskus began digging through the issue. She was greeted by a brick wall. At the time, the state’s governor, Susana Martinez, had instilled an anti-press culture within New Mexico’s state agencies, making it difficult for Paskus to find a state regulator or medical expert that could speak with her openly about the state’s testing procedures in the areas with higher-than-average lead poisoning rates. Paskus’s resulting piece criticized the administration’s stonewalling and its determination to slow down public records requests more broadly. (Current New Mexico Governor Lujan Grisham’s administration has proven more open to media requests on this subject.)

Paskus probed the Reuters data to find that many of these high exposure rates occurred in areas with high Native populations, from Navajo Nation to pueblos, as well as communities with high Hispanic populations. Not only were these communities not receiving the necessary updates to their homes and water systems, but many were barely being tested at all. And testing is something of a delayed response to begin with: As a report on lead testing in Galveston, Texas, concluded, “screening only indicates elevated lead levels after exposure and when generally irreversible damage has already occurred.” That both more frequent lead exposure and patchy lead testing disproportionately affect non-white and non-wealthy communities is as infuriating as it is expected, given that the state and federal governments have been hesitant to invest infrastructure funds in rural or low-income communities. This pattern also holds for tribal nations, many of whom have been proactive in the absence of federal assistance on lead poisoning.

The good news is that the U.S. is beginning to open its eyes, if only slightly. Last July, the EPA set aside $4.3 million for updating water infrastructure in Indian Country to test for lead levels in water sources serving tribal schools and childcare facilities; this followed a nationwide $40 million fund announced in February 2020 and an overdue update to the Lead and Copper Rule that lowered the amount of lead allowed in plumbing materials from 8 percent to 0.25 percent.