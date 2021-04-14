How Americans Lost Their Fervor for Freedom

In the postwar years, then, American intellectuals thought of, and were encouraged to think of, their activities (whatever they were) as a validation of an underlying political commitment to liberty. And the project of demonstrating the intellectual superiority of Western liberalism to Soviet communism was tied up with another project, that of staking American culture’s claim to be taken seriously by European elites. If the main narrative strand of The Free World is the contest between freedom and totalitarianism, its primary subplot is America’s cultural exchange with Europe—principally, in Menand’s telling, France. At mid-century, Paris was “the capital of the modern”—“the laboratory of the twentieth century,” in the words of art critic Harold Rosenberg—and The Free World spends as much time there as it does in any American city, if not more. Many of the figures whose stories Menand narrates at length (Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir, Marcel Duchamp, Claude Lévi-Strauss, Jacques Derrida) are French.

One well-known version of the story has it that, after World War II, New York gradually supplanted Paris as the capital of world culture, a process that was helped along by the U.S. government and private philanthropic foundations. Menand is skeptical of this narrative. While there was an influx of émigrés to the United States during the war years, he points out that most of the artists among them “were never fully integrated into the American art world, and when Paris was liberated, they went back as quickly as they could.” He adds that the abstract expressionists, usually held up as the poster boys for U.S. artistic hegemony, in fact struggled for attention both at home and abroad. There were, Menand acknowledges, government-backed efforts to promote American artists and writers with anti-communist politics; funds were diverted to organizations like the Congress for Cultural Freedom and The Paris Review for this purpose. (The CIA also infiltrated the student movement via the National Student Association, a scandal exposed by the leftist magazine Ramparts in 1967.) But Menand is sanguine about the practical effect of these covert operations, which caused (and continue to cause) a scandal among purity-minded intellectuals who imagine themselves as autonomous, but which ultimately did little to advance American interests.

It’s not that the American government didn’t want to seed pro-American, anti-communist sentiments among European intellectuals; it’s that they tried, and it didn’t really work. “The final irony of the whole American cultural diplomacy effort after 1945 is that what the CIA, the State Department, the museums, and the foundations tried to do—sell American art and ideas to other countries—was accomplished by other means and with little state involvement,” Menand writes. “The world was not colonized by Partisan Review or the Museum of Modern Art. It was colonized by Pop Art and Hollywood.” When we tried to export our avant-garde literature and art, we got polite disinterest; it was coals to Newcastle. When we exported our popular culture—the music, films, and fiction that American intellectuals like Clement Greenberg and Dwight Macdonald dismissed as kitsch—we got a reaction. Not only that, this detritus returned to us with an alienated majesty. We sent advertising and got back the pop art of Richard Hamilton and Eduardo Paolozzi (which preceded that of Warhol and Lichtenstein by almost a decade). We sent Southern Gothic fiction and got back existentialism. We sent gangster movies and got back the French New Wave. Menand’s summary of the case of the Beatles—who revived American interest in rock and roll years after it had fallen off the pop charts in the States—can stand, mutatis mutandis, for a range of postwar phenomena: “In the 1950s, the United States exported a mass-market commercial product to Europe. In the 1960s, it got back a hip and smart popular art form. Americans were happy to believe that it was theirs all along.”

In foregrounding these examples, Menand is trying to complicate a familiar story about “the American century” that has been equally attractive to America’s boosters and its critics. It’s not that a hegemonic United States exported an ideology of freedom in the form of its cultural products (though we did sometimes give it a try). Instead, what happened is what always happens: Ideas and works of art created in one context were received in another, where they were stretched, distorted, and retooled. “In the business of cultural exchange, misprision is often the key to transmission,” Menand writes. Other cultures took liberties with our freedoms, and made them their own.