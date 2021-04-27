How Austerity Destroyed the Public Good

Katrina was a natural event—aside, that is, from the acceleration of extreme weather catastrophes under climate change—that barreled into a community besieged by the slower-rolling disaster of neoliberal governance. The cycle of strategic pillaging of public goods that produced the Katrina disaster is by now well documented: Free-market ideologues neglect the public welfare for decades; they then privatize and starve out funding for public goods and services; and finally point to the resulting shortfalls in public-sector performance created by their handiwork as a rationale for cutting funding and neglecting these critical services and infrastructures even more.

As New Orleans managed to sidestep a series of devastating storms that had borne down on the city in the years before Katrina, the response of government at all levels was essentially to whistle past the graveyard. Political leaders and high-level government functionaries continued to ignore annual warnings that the area’s levee system was inadequate and likely would not withstand a direct hit from a Category 4 or 5 storm. Katrina made landfall as a Category 3, and New Orleans avoided a direct hit. But contrary to the forecasting consensus, the levees failed anyway, and as residents initially assumed they had dodged another bullet, the city filled with water.

As terrible as the flooding was, the collapse of any sort of coordinated or effective government response compounded the horror. In the immediate aftermath of the storm’s landfall, city residents trapped in their homes or exiled from the waterlogged city kept waiting, to no avail, for the National Guard or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to show up and begin plugging the breaches and conducting rescue efforts. Insult and injury turned to outrage when storm victims learned that the Louisiana National Guard couldn’t muster an effective disaster response because more than 3,000 of its troops had been deployed to Iraq. President George W. Bush mostly ignored and downplayed the scale of the devastation—until he could no longer afford to.