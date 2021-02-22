No One’s Buying the Republicans’ Deficit Fearmongering Anymore

The Republican grassroots has also changed a great deal. Twelve years ago on Friday, Rick Santelli embarked on the rant that launched the Tea Party from the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. That speech was all about how America’s winners—represented by Santelli and his buddies on the trading floor—shouldn’t have to bail out the losers, in this case all of those schmucks who were getting their homes repossessed. These people, Santelli argued, deserved to lose everything because they were foolish enough to be deceived by predatory lenders. For years, the GOP and the Tea Party obsessed over the concept of “winners” and “losers,” the animating idea being that the government should never help people who don’t really deserve it.



It’s a much harder task to sort the “winners” and “losers” of a global pandemic. While it was possible to chide those who took out loans with too-good-to-be-true terms back during the build-up to the subprime mortgage collapse, it’s more difficult to label people “undeserving” in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. The fact that enormous amounts of bailout money have been shoveled in any number of directions over the past 11 years, right down to Trump’s stock-buyback-bingeing tax cuts, still looms in the memories of Americans who feel that they’re entitled to some consideration for having to struggle in the teeth of a global health crisis. The idea that the poor are, by their very nature, morally unfit and thus excludable from government aid, still persists on the American right, but these critiques don’t seem to pack the same punch that they did a decade ago—at least not where the pandemic is concerned. Republicans had held on to a thin slip of small-government credibility, despite several consecutive GOP administrations that enlarged the deficit. That credibility is all gone now.



Ranting about the deficit just doesn’t quicken the blood the way it once did after five years of Trump.

And the Santellian rhetoric that paved the way for the Tea Party no longer seems to be the argument of first resort for the grassroots right or the media elites whose product they consume. The issues that animate conservatives almost all revolve around culture-war battles, and Republicans don’t seem to want a shrinking government as much as they want to pass laws that banish Democrats from it. Ranting about the deficit just doesn’t quicken the blood the way it once did after four years of Trump. There are much more exciting and insane ideas to thrill to now, such as a stolen election and a cabal of blood-drinking Democrats who secretly rule the world. In this context, the difference between a $1.9 trillion stimulus and a $700 billion stimulus barely rates. How could it?

