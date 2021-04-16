The U.S. Has a Very Big Abandoned Oil Well Problem

Going from identifying the wells to closing them up for good is a costly process—one that state-operated commissions often lack the funding to take on alone. In 2019, NPR spoke with Jill Morrison, the executive director of the Powder River Basin Resource Council in Wyoming, who told the outlet that states are stretched thin because “the industry has not been held accountable by the regulators.” That is, obtaining the necessary permits and bonds to operate a well has been a relatively easy, streamlined process for extractors. As it stands now, the federal government only requires well owners to show that they are actually operating their wells every seven years.

When a company or individual well owner overextends financially or hits a personal crisis, it’s the states that are left with the responsibility of both overseeing and then plugging the wells. And with many of these gas and oil-dependent states scared to chase away industry by bolstering drilling regulations, the pile of abandoned and orphaned wells has grown. Reporting for Grist last December, reporter Emily Pontecorvo found that Oklahoma has a running list of 800 wells scheduled to be plugged and over 12,000 more that have been orphaned. But in 2019, Pontecorvo reported, Oklahoma managed to plug just 138 wells. Similarly, the Los Angeles Times reported last March that until the past few years, the entire city of Los Angeles had only one full-time well inspector working for the Fire Department, resulting in an incredibly low violation rate for idle wells.

As NPR reported, plugging abandoned wells involves a process wherein a team of workers, usually about a half-dozen, rip the existing pipe infrastructures out of the earth, use explosives to crack the rock surrounding the well, and then pour concrete into the resulting gaps to seal the space. Setting aside the fact that the increased production of cement for the concrete is not a particularly environmentally friendly solution, due to cement’s own emission rates, plugging wells is hard, labor-intensive work. The Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan calls for $16 billion in federal funding for plugging the wells, which the White House touts as a potential mass employment vehicle, given the scope of the issue.