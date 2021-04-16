The U.S. Has a Very Big Abandoned Oil Well Problem

When a company or individual well owner overextends financially or hits a personal crisis, it’s the states that are left with the responsibility of both overseeing and then plugging the wells. And with many of these gas and oil-dependent states scared to chase away industry by bolstering drilling regulations, the pile of abandoned and orphaned wells has grown. Reporting for Grist last December, reporter Emily Pontecorvo found that Oklahoma has a running list of 800 wells scheduled to be plugged and over 12,000 more that have been orphaned. But in 2019, Pontecorvo reported, Oklahoma managed to plug just 138 wells. Similarly, the Los Angeles Times reported last March that until the past few years, the entire city of Los Angeles had only one full-time well inspector working for the Fire Department, resulting in an incredibly low violation rate for idle wells.

As NPR reported, plugging abandoned wells involves a process wherein a team of workers, usually about a half-dozen, rip the existing pipe infrastructures out of the earth, use explosives to crack the rock surrounding the well, and then pour concrete into the resulting gaps to seal the space. Setting aside the fact that the increased production of cement for the concrete is not a particularly environmentally friendly solution, due to cement’s own emission rates, plugging wells is hard, labor-intensive work. The Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan calls for $16 billion in federal funding for plugging the wells, which the White House touts as a potential mass employment vehicle, given the scope of the issue.

As The American Prospect’s Alexander Sammon pointed out earlier this week, though, the American Jobs Plan’s proposed plugging spree, on its own, would not be enough. After all, gas and oil operators are continuing to drill new wells on nonfederal lands, and potentially millions of unaccounted wells remain idle. What’s needed, in order to make the $16 billion a worthwhile investment, is buy-in from gas and oil states to drastically ramp up the currently weak bonding process that allows so many companies to leave town the moment their well or their coffer runs dry. This is, in large part, the gap that Fernández’s Orphaned Well Cleanup and Jobs Act seeks to fills.

The question that now faces the White House, Congress, and tribal and state governments, is whether that bill can survive attempts by industry interests to water down its necessarily drastic regulation overhauls. The oil and gas industry has thrived for decades on lax regulation and subsidies. That needs to change in order for people from the Ohio River Valley to Navajo Nation to Los Angeles to have a chance at reclaiming their landscapes. And as the true cost of the wells emerges, perhaps a consensus will materialize that we simply need to stop drilling.