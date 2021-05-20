The Other Black Girl Reinvents the Office Novel

But that first lunch also reveals the extent of Nella’s loneliness. She falls into easy and confessional conversation with Hazel, airing her frustrations about a job that’s frequently self-defeating and a boss who is impossible to read. She puts in long hours, staying late to read manuscripts for Vera, while her life outside work ebbs away. Her most diligent efforts are rarely rewarded: She sifts through the emails of a cranky writer about designs for his book cover, digests the important details, and relays them to Vera. As her boss eyes the cover options in front of her, Nella is “silently bemoaning how much ink had been wasted not just with this task, but with every single task she’d ever been asked to complete at Wagner. Nine times out of ten, the pieces of paper would end up in the garbage.” The endless grind of thankless tasks makes her second-guess herself. “And I wonder,” Nella tells Hazel, “am I just crazy? Am I overreacting?”

Nella’s doubts underscore a consequence of office life for some Black women: the slow erosion of confidence and mistrust in your own sanity. To be Black in America, W.E.B Du Bois theorized, is to live in the shadow of white America and to measure oneself against the standards of the oppressor; to be both Black and American is to inhabit a tension between “two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body.” Nella continually experiences the kind of “two-ness” Du Bois articulated, particularly when it comes to interacting with her boss. In one of the novel’s main arcs, Nella tries to provide feedback on a manuscript by one of Wagner’s bestselling white authors. “The book wasn’t all together terrible,” Nella thinks of the novel, a fictional account of the opioid epidemic in the United States. “It did a nice job of conveying the bleakness of the countrywide opioid epidemic, and it contained some moving scenes rife with moving dialogue.” Nella’s frustration lies with Shartricia, the book’s one Black character: “She came off flatter than the pages she appeared on.”

In the office with Vera, Nella wrestles with how to phrase her concerns, aware that, while her manager asked for her feedback, what she really expected was validation. In the first of a handful of meetings with Vera, Nella treads carefully, testing the waters. She calls the book “timely,” a buzzword favored by her colleagues, and examines “Vera’s expression carefully, searching for what Vera wanted her to say.” Before she goes further, she foresees the consequences of giving her honest opinion and what this might spell for her own ambitions. She wonders “what her true purpose as Vera’s assistant was. If Vera didn’t trust her opinion, then Nella would never be more than just an ‘assistant’; if she didn’t become more than just an ‘assistant,’ she’d never become an editor. It was a dream she’d been nursing for ten years.” Honesty could lead down a dangerous path and interrupt her striving, but the alternative does not feel great either.