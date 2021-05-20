The Other Black Girl Reinvents the Office Novel

Nella’s doubts underscore a consequence of office life for some Black women: the slow erosion of confidence and mistrust in your own sanity. To be Black in America, W.E.B Du Bois theorized, is to live in the shadow of white America and to measure oneself against the standards of the oppressor; to be both Black and American is to inhabit a tension between “two souls, two thoughts, two unreconciled strivings; two warring ideals in one dark body.” Nella continually experiences the kind of “two-ness” Du Bois articulated, particularly when it comes to interacting with her boss. In one of the novel’s main arcs, Nella tries to provide feedback on a manuscript by one of Wagner’s bestselling white authors. “The book wasn’t all together terrible,” Nella thinks of the novel, a fictional account of the opioid epidemic in the United States. “It did a nice job of conveying the bleakness of the countrywide opioid epidemic, and it contained some moving scenes rife with moving dialogue.” Nella’s frustration lies with Shartricia, the book’s one Black character: “She came off flatter than the pages she appeared on.”

In the office with Vera, Nella wrestles with how to phrase her concerns, aware that, while her manager asked for her feedback, what she really expected was validation. In the first of a handful of meetings with Vera, Nella treads carefully, testing the waters. She calls the book “timely,” a buzzword favored by her colleagues, and examines “Vera’s expression carefully, searching for what Vera wanted her to say.” Before she goes further, she foresees the consequences of giving her honest opinion and what this might spell for her own ambitions. She wonders “what her true purpose as Vera’s assistant was. If Vera didn’t trust her opinion, then Nella would never be more than just an ‘assistant’; if she didn’t become more than just an ‘assistant,’ she’d never become an editor. It was a dream she’d been nursing for ten years.” Honesty could lead down a dangerous path and interrupt her striving, but the alternative does not feel great either.

If Nella looks to Hazel for support, she is ultimately disappointed. Whereas Nella tries to understand and articulate how the company’s inequities directly impact her, Hazel begins to cozy up to the boss, and as Nella starts to lose her footing at Wagner, her performance sinking, Hazel thrives. “Validation was important to Nella,” Harris writes, “and watching Hazel move through Wagner like a knife through whipped cream made her begin to question her own presence there.” Around the same time, Nella starts receiving anonymous notes, telling her to leave Wagner and to stop trusting Hazel. She is not sure what to make of them: Are they threats from someone who wants to harm her, or warnings from someone concerned for her safety? As the novel turns into a propulsive psychological thriller, it presents Nella with a shocking ultimatum: abandon her identity, or lose her career.

Although Harris’s book takes up the office novel’s critique of opaque and soul-crushing hierarchies, it also flirts with race transformation, a theme explored in decades of African American literature. In George Schuyler’s 1931 novel, Black No More, Black people undergo a procedure that turns them white, causing an identity crisis across the nation. The changed people no longer experience the material and psychological conditions of a racist society: They get the jobs they want, live where they like, and walk the streets without fear of police brutality or the white gaze. What does it mean to be Black, the novel asks, if you have the option of ease? As the distance between Nella and Hazel grows, The Other Black Girl investigates a similar question.