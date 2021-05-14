Are Liberal Cities Turning Against Their Progressive Prosecutors?

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the police union has unsuccessfully sued its old foe, Larry Krasner, for publishing a police misconduct disclosure database. They are now backing his opponent, Carlos Vega, a career prosecutor whom Krasner fired from the district attorney’s office, in the primary. Philadelphia’s Democratic Party has also declined to endorse Krasner. In San Francisco, Chesa Boudin is facing a well-financed recall campaign spearheaded by some of San Francisco’s tech billionaires. One of the biggest donors to the campaign, former PayPal executive David Sacks, has taken aim at Boudin for supporting a “radical decarceration agenda that is making San Francisco and California less safe.”

In volatile times like these, trend lines are not secure. As unemployment, homelessness, and homicide have spiked during the pandemic, the traditional enemies of reform clearly see an opening. The homicide rate across major metropolitan areas rose 30 percent between 2019 and 2020. But as law and economics scholar John Pfaff has shown, the increase was consistent across 69 major municipalities, regardless of whether the county had a progressive district attorney. (In fact, the homicide rate in San Francisco is now lower than it was in 2017.) In short, there is no evident correlation between the recent rise in violent crime and criminal justice reform. But the battle over public perception is just beginning. Even though reformers have scored genuine victories over the past several years, getting tough is itching for a comeback. This will be one of the most consequential political battles of the coming period.

We often hear of the more than two million people in prison in the United States. But we hear less about the staggering 74 million who now have a criminal arrest record. That statistic is the direct result of a system of criminal punishment that metastasized and became part and parcel of a more broadly unequal and coercive society by the late 1970s. At the time, Irving Kristol wrote that liberals, “mugged by reality,” were moving to the right on national security and law and order issues. That same year, 1979, newly appointed Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker decreed that the standard of living of the average American needed to fall, and set himself the task of restoring fiscal discipline. Many date the origins of the neoliberal era to these two shifts in perception and public policy. But few see how entwined they really were. For bond vigilantes whose power stemmed from Volcker’s attack on inflation, imposing municipal austerity was inseparable from unleashing police power to tame rising crime.