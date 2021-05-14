Are Liberal Cities Turning Against Their Progressive Prosecutors?

The rise of these prosecutors poses one of the key political questions of our time: Can social movements change public mores, alter establishment preferences, and institutionalize policies that can diminish, if not roll back, expansive police powers? The death of George Floyd under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in May 2020 affirmed the urgency of the changes district attorneys had been implementing around the country. The Floyd rebellion, as many called it, not only vindicated calls for criminal justice reform, but radicalized them, with demands to defund, disarm, even abolish the police.

Swing district Democrats and sober political scientists warned that the protests, especially those that turned to rioting, looting, and the torching of a police precinct in Minneapolis, would yield renewed calls for law and order. The Trump presidential campaign counted on it. Even Barack Obama warned those calling to defund the police that their “snappy slogan” would turn people off. Some of these questions are still being litigated, but the initial verdict was clear. The Minneapolis City Council voted to abolish its police department. America’s biggest corporations, eager to be on the right side of history, signed every imaginable racial justice pledge, even as protesters smashed store windows from SoHo to Beverly Hills. Never demure about getting tough, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was plaintive after weeks of street gatherings led to a push for criminal justice reform in Albany: “You don’t need to protest. You won.”

There’s a saying attributed to Lenin, “There are decades where nothing happens; and there are weeks where decades happen.” Or perhaps, the appearance of dramatic change obscures how the establishment is regrouping. Facing public and local business opposition in Minneapolis, the City Council beat a retreat from its most expansive promise of police abolition. Less than a year after Floyd’s death, miles from the courthouse where Derrick Chauvin, the police officer charged with his murder, was being tried, another Black man, Daunte Wright, was stopped for a minor motor vehicle violation and killed by police. Police kill approximately 1,000 people in the United States each year; during the Chauvin trial alone, they killed at least one person a day. Until recently, the public had scrutinized few of these killings. Protected by qualified immunity, only a handful of officers have been convicted of wrongful death. Despite 26 years on the force, the officer who killed Wright claims to have accidentally pulled her gun intending to use a taser.