Once Again, Police Rally Around Their Death-Dealing Power

Following a night of protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, after an officer shot and killed a young Black man, Daunte Wright, police raised a “thin blue line” flag, under the stars and stripes. Reporters stood there getting their live shots. A video of the scene was seen nearly two million times in one day. A century ago, the NAACP would hang a black flag out the window of their office on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, with stark white letters visible for blocks away, reading plainly: “A Man Was Lynched Yesterday.” It was a memorial, in the sense that it observed a death, and a marker interrupting daily life in the city in motion beneath it. In Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, their flag announced death, too. With the American flag, it flew at top mast. It claimed deadly force with a mark of pride.

Sharing the flag video, Hanif Abdurraqib wrote, “no reform exists that can adequately (or even inadequately) address the actual history of police and policing. A history that leads to the limited imagination, language, and principles of an institution and its pawns valuing violence and power above all else.” Millions of people know exactly what this means. Every time police kill, the observation reaches more people still. The police cannot be separated from this death-dealing power. To truly do so would eliminate the institution of policing. Lawmakers might not know that. Mayors may turn their backs on the truth of it. But police seem to know it. When their colleagues are suspended, they resign in protest, as 57 emergency response officers did in Buffalo last summer. They threaten to withdraw from community anti-violence partnerships, as police in several counties and tribal reservations in Wisconsin did, if those groups voice support for Black Lives Matter. Police know they are on a certain side. They are acting out as if they have nothing to lose.

The flying of the flag is not only a reaction to those protesting police after Officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20 year old Daunte Wright. Potter was the president of the local police union, which means that she had advised other officers who killed while on-duty. Typically police unions function like first-responders in such killings. (When New York Police Officer Peter Liang shot Akai Gurley while patrolling a public housing development, he texted his police union rep, while Gurley lay dying.) Police unions also perform a public relations role for officers under deadly force investigations. Now Potter was the subject of one herself. She would not be speaking on her own behalf; in fact, she announced Tuesday that she would resign. The flag stood in as a declaration of support in what may become a murder case.