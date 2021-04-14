Once Again, Police Rally Around Their Death-Dealing Power

The flying of the flag is not only a reaction to those protesting police after Officer Kim Potter shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright. Potter was the president of the local police union, which means that she had advised other officers who killed while on duty. Typically, police unions function like first responders in such killings. (When New York police officer Peter Liang shot Akai Gurley while patrolling a public housing development, he texted his police union rep while Gurley lay dying.) Police unions also perform a public relations role for officers under deadly force investigations. Now Potter was the subject of one herself. She would not be speaking on her own behalf; in fact, she announced Tuesday that she would resign. The flag stood in as a declaration of support in what may become a murder case.

Ten miles away from the shooting, the trial of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had entered its third week. A law enforcement expert witness called by the prosecution testified that “no reasonable officer” would consider Chauvin’s use of force—pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd, restraining him while he was already prone for more than nine minutes—to be appropriate. Throughout the trial so far, Chauvin’s fellow law enforcement officers have distanced themselves from his actions, too. The Minneapolis chief of police testified for the prosecution, describing Chauvin’s actions as something outside the norm. “There’s an initial reasonableness of trying to just get him under control in the first few seconds,” said Chief Medaria Arradondo from the stand on April 6. That does not explain the actions of the other officers on the scene, who stood by.

But what would lead an officer to believe it was unreasonable for police to kill people they are sworn to protect? It happens, on average, almost three times each day—police killed 991 people in the past year. Arradondo may have called Chauvin’s killing of Floyd a murder, but rarely are officers prosecuted for murder when they kill. Some keep their jobs. So to some it seemed remarkable when, under oath, his own chief deemed that Chauvin’s use of force “in no way, shape, or form is anything that is by policy part of our training and is certainly not part of our ethics or values.” When do we accept that three deaths a day is something approaching a norm?