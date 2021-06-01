Long, Strange TRIPS: The Grubby History of How Vaccines Became Intellectual Property

With the crumbling of the Berlin Wall, the industry agenda, championed by the U.S. trade representative, was liberated from the last remnants of Cold War restraint. Within the GATT process, nations were hauled into side rooms and bullied by what the anti-TRIPS negotiators called “Black Room” consultations, according to interviews conducted by Drahos and Braithwaite. That year is when the U.S. trade representative began applying Special 301 with full force, opening investigations into five of the 10 “hard-liners” opposing TRIPS. India and Brazil, the leaders of the group, got the worst of it. Brazil broke first, after the U.S. imposed crippling tariffs on its imports. India held out a little longer, but by 1990 had also broken. Under the terms of TRIPS, the country had 10 years to dismantle and revise the 1970 Patents Act. When the news hit India, street protests against the government of Rajiv Gandhi broke out across the country.

With the countries in line, it was left to the newly arrived Clinton administration to oversee the final details. Clinton was a strange figure for the role. He had campaigned against the “unconscionable” greed of health and drug industries that he had described as pursuing “profits at the expense of our children.” He identified the high price of drugs as “one example of why the health care system doesn’t work.” None of those concerns remained when he toasted the globalization of drug patents that the vast majority of countries still considered unconscionable and unlawful.

Clinton seemed genuinely happy at the ceremony in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh on April 15, 1994, when 124 states signed the Final Act of the Uruguay Round, bringing the WTO into existence. According to the text of the treaty, the WTO heralded “a new era of global economic cooperation, reflecting the widespread desire to operate in a fairer and more open multilateral trading system for the benefit and welfare of their peoples.” In return for enforcing Western patents on medicines and other technologies, G77 nations were promised access to northern rich markets, and a conditional “freedom from fear” of finding themselves on the wrong end of a 301 Special.