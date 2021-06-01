Long, Strange TRIPS: The Grubby History of How Vaccines Became Intellectual Property

The day after Salk’s polio vaccine was declared a success, Dwight Eisenhower offered to share all information and know-how with every country that requested it, including the Soviet Union. A month before John F. Kennedy’s assassination, he enraged the drug companies by issuing a memorandum that restricted private monopoly claims on government science—especially federal research in “fields which directly concern the public health.” The country’s interest, wrote Kennedy, is “served by sharing of benefits of government-financed research and development with foreign countries to a degree consistent with our international programs and with the objectives of U.S. foreign policy.” Kennedy wanted to keep worldwide rights to public science under public control so it could be shared and licensed broadly, rather than claimed by a private actor hoarding and profiting from exclusive claims on intellectual property.

Intellectual property is not like other property. If you possess a cow, and someone steals it, you have lost your cow. If you discover a process that makes cow’s milk safer to drink, the possession of that knowledge by others does not reduce your store of it. In economic terms, knowledge is a “nonrivalrous” good. In Jefferson’s famous formulation, “He who receives an idea from me, receives instruction himself without lessening mine; as he who lights his taper at mine, receives light without darkening me.”

Because of this, the concept of intellectual property was resisted in Europe into the twentieth century. As late as 1912, Holland rejected patents and maintained what it called a “free trade in inventions.” This was consistent with the classical liberal doctrine established by Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill, both of whom were suspicious of patents. The nineteenth century’s most withering attacks on intellectual property were found not in left-wing journals but in the pages of The Economist, which advocated for the abolishment of the English patent system. “Before [inventors] establish a right of property in their inventions, they ought to give up all the knowledge and assistance they have derived from the knowledge and inventions of others,” suggested the magazine in 1850. “That is impossible, and the impossibility shows that their minds and their inventions are, in fact, parts of the great mental whole of society, and that they have no right of property in their inventions.”

In accord with the prevailing view in Europe, The Economist understood state-protected monopolies as vestiges of competition-squelching royal privilege. The first patent system arose in Elizabethan England not to “drive innovation” but to limit Crown-dispensed monopolies. Hatred of these monopolies played a starring role in the American Revolution, whose leaders were understandably unenthusiastic about patents. Thomas Jefferson and Ben Franklin thought them impediments to progress and mockeries of what they considered the incremental, cumulative nature of all “invention.”