A Third Reconstruction, or a Second Civil War?

The election of 1868, which propelled Ulysses S. Grant to the presidency and an overwhelming majority of Republicans into Congress, seemed a major leap forward in the battle for Reconstruction at the time, maybe even a decisive one. In retrospect, however, it might be viewed as the beginning of the end of the organized effort to achieve Black enfranchisement and a free labor economy in the South. The mobilization of white supremacist vigilante groups, tagged appropriately as “White Jacobins,” of which the most notorious and enduring is the Ku Klux Klan, and their ruthless deployment of night-riding terror, ensured this failure. The suppression of the Black vote in the South eventually scuttled the biracial Republican legislatures that were the glory of Reconstruction, and the triumph of the Southern grandees in reconstituting their prewar estates, and retaining land ownership for the most part in their own hands, enabled them to reduce their former slaves to a state of helpless peonage.

The so-called Compromise of 1877, in which Republican Rutherford B. Hayes agreed to forgo the use of federal troops to enforce voting rights in the South in order to break a deadlock in the Electoral College in his favor, was really beside the point. The Democratic Party, its Southern and Northern branches reunited, had taken control of Congress in the previous election, and was going to put an end to Reconstruction no matter what.

Now, a little more than half a century after the bipartisan Civil Rights victories of the 1960s—the so-called Second Reconstruction—the two political parties have exchanged historic roles, and a white-supremacist, violence-prone, extremist Republican Party now threatens to undo not only those achievements, but the American democratic order itself. Their master plan for doing so involves curtailing or eliminating the easiest and most accessible methods of voting. But the use of intimidation or outright violence, in view of the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021—whose very purpose was to stop the counting of electoral votes—is not outside the boundaries of possibility, or even probability. The right-wing militia involved in that onslaught, by all accounts, stands ready and willing to act on behalf of authoritarian governance again. The concept of a new civil war is not, in fact, a purely notional or hypothetical one.