Democracy’s Moment of Reckoning

The Texas House of Representatives has since passed a different version of the bill, and the Senate is altering it yet again in backroom negotiations. It’s unclear which provisions will remain in the final version, but the Senate’s original bill also proposed giving freedom of movement to poll watchers everywhere within a polling place but voting stations, where they would nevertheless be allowed to video record any efforts to assist voters with their ballots that they deem suspicious—provisions that amount to a license to intimidate voters. Drive-through voting would have been banned, and efforts to expand early voting hours would have been restricted—moves aimed, in part, at repealing rules that helped bring working-class Black and Hispanic voters to the polls in large, Democratic counties like Harris and Bexar in 2020. And in the current bill, election officials would be prohibited from sending out unsolicited mail ballot applications. These and the bill’s other proposed changes have been justified, of course, as steps the state needs to combat voter fraud. As ought to be well known by now, claims of mass voter fraud are specious always and everywhere. According to The Texas Tribune, the state attorney general’s office closed cases on 150 defendants for election offenses like fraud between 2004 and November 2020—not even a speck’s worth of the nearly 90 million ballots cast in Texas over that time.

But that hasn’t stopped Texas Republicans from crafting a dizzying and desperate set of proposed changes to the state’s voting laws in 49 bills this session. Requiring voter registrations to be filled out by hand on paper, limiting get-out-the vote efforts by volunteers, penalizing officials for insufficiently thorough voter roll purges, making those claiming disability in mail vote applications gather proof, in possible violation of the Americans With Disabilities Act—all are in keeping with a directive from Governor Greg Abbott, in the throes of a pandemic that had killed nearly 50,000 Texans by April of this year and ravaged the state’s economy, for the state legislature to prioritize voting restrictions in 2021. And, as is well known, Republican state legislators are heeding similar calls nationwide—from Georgia to Arizona, from Wisconsin to Florida, posing the greatest threat to democratic rights the country has seen since the Jim Crow era.

They can be stopped. The For the People Act, a landmark package of democratic reforms, has passed the Democratic-controlled House and awaits passage in the Democratic Senate and Democratic President Joe Biden’s signature. “The For the People Act is the most significant democracy reform in over half a century,” said Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice. “To include really significant voting protections, the most significant redistricting legislation since basically the 1840s, really significant campaign finance legislation—if it were to pass, it would be a pretty significant improvement in our democracy and a pretty extraordinary achievement.”