Democracy’s Moment of Reckoning

Early in the morning of April 1, Texas state Senator Bryan Hughes, a Republican who represents a rural district in the northeast part of the state, posted a video to Twitter from the Capitol in Austin. His hair was unkempt. There were dark circles under his eyes. But he spoke with a confidence attributable as much to the fact that few were watching as to the significance of the announcement he was about to make. “It’s a little after 2:30 in the morning and the Texas Senate has just recessed,” he said. “The Senate passed Senate Bill 7, which is an omnibus election integrity bill. This bill is about making it easy to vote and hard to cheat.”

“At the end of the day,” he continued, “the Texas Senate passed a strong election integrity bill that we can be proud of.” Hughes didn’t explain why a bill Texas ought to have been proud of had been passed in the middle of the night. And he didn’t offer a summary of the bill’s contents either. The outlets that did described provisions familiar by now to Democratic voters in Republican states. Senate Bill 7 was yet another measure making it harder to vote and easy for state Republicans to cheat those who do out of having their votes counted. In the bill as originally written, populous counties with a million residents or more—which are largely Democratic—would have been required to establish polling locations based on the registered voter population in state House districts, a move that would have cut the number of locations available to the potentially Democratic but not yet registered populations in urban areas.

The Texas House of Representatives has since passed a different version of the bill, and the Senate is altering it yet again in backroom negotiations. It’s unclear which provisions will remain in the final version, but the Senate’s original bill also proposed giving freedom of movement to poll watchers everywhere within a polling place but voting stations, where they would nevertheless be allowed to video record any efforts to assist voters with their ballots that they deem suspicious—provisions that amount to a license to intimidate voters. Drive-through voting would have been banned, and efforts to expand early voting hours would have been restricted—moves aimed, in part, at repealing rules that helped bring working-class Black and Hispanic voters to the polls in large, Democratic counties like Harris and Bexar in 2020. And in the current bill, election officials would be prohibited from sending out unsolicited mail ballot applications. These and the bill’s other proposed changes have been justified, of course, as steps the state needs to combat voter fraud. As ought to be well known by now, claims of mass voter fraud are specious always and everywhere. According to The Texas Tribune, the state attorney general’s office closed cases on 150 defendants for election offenses like fraud between 2004 and November 2020—not even a speck’s worth of the nearly 90 million ballots cast in Texas over that time.