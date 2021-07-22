How to Live in a Burning World Without Losing Your Mind

When Lertzman interviewed residents of Green Bay, Wisconsin, who lived near a Superfund site and considered themselves disengaged with environmental issues, she found not apathy but instead “a surplus of affect. Once they started talking, they couldn’t stop.” She found that her subjects were overwhelmed by the climate crisis. They were also conflicted: Like most of us, the people she interviewed wanted to save the planet, but they also wanted cheap flights and air conditioning. They were mired in guilt over their own destructive desires and actions, a classic psychoanalytic conundrum. They also spoke with premature nostalgia about the natural environment around them; rather than actively visiting, loving, and working to protect the beaches and waterways of their childhoods, they were in mourning for them, as if these places were already gone.

What looked like apathy, then, was a defensive reaction against pain and distress. Eric Bichard, professor of sustainable development at Salford University, remarked at the time that the revelation of Lertzman’s research was that environmentalists had misunderstood disengagement: The problem wasn’t that people cared too little about the environment, but “that they care too much.”

This has important implications for how we approach climate information. Bombarding people with information that will shock and alarm might be productive if people really didn’t care. But since many of us are instead busily repressing big feelings of sorrow and terror about global warming, this doomsaying approach just activates our defenses. We tune out.

Lertzman tested her subjects’ reaction to a 2006 poster that warned people in big letters that, if we don’t take action, “No More Great Lakes.” She found that people tend to tune out messages like this to protect themselves from distress. That’s consistent with findings from other studies. Yet such appeals are still common: This summer, a full-page print ad for the Center for Biological Diversity on the back of the Nation’s July-August issue (the magazine’s audience is hardly unaware of climate change) confronts us with a serious-looking jaguar, his face half in shadow. It reads, “Extinction is Forever.” I feel sad and turn away. I can’t think about this right now.