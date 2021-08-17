The Radicalization of Clarence Thomas

Thomas was likewise amenable when the steel and coal industries sought to skirt environmental regulations. At the request of steel company representatives, he lobbied Danforth to co-sponsor a bill to “stretch out” the period over which the Clean Air Act required “the steel industry [to] install pollution control equipment.” He did the same for coal mining reps fighting amendments to the Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act. And, remarkably, Thomas often advocated on behalf of Monsanto itself. To take just one example, he served as a liaison between the company and Danforth when the chemical giant objected to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposal to designate land around one of Monsanto’s plants as a “critical habitat” for a certain turtle species. Danforth lambasted the agency for its “apparently shabby treatment of Monsanto,” and the agency soon dropped its proposal. Monsanto’s director of environmental operations wrote to Danforth, thanking him and his staff—“especially Clarence Thomas.”

At the time, Thomas was already displaying a hardening conservative sensibility. A week after Ronald Reagan was elected in 1980, Thomas wrote a memorandum for Danforth titled “We have power—now what?,” in which he outlined an aggressive new direction for the senator and his staff now that Republicans had secured a Senate majority. Thomas suggested that Danforth seek a seat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, primarily in order to “limit the impact of the Clean Air and Clean Water Acts,” which were both up for reauthorization in 1981. Such a seat would also allow Danforth to shape “the scope and coverage” of the Superfund bill (a subject in which “[i]ndustry” had “demonstrated its keen interest”), and to fight for the interests of Missouri industries, including Monsanto. Thomas saw the ascendant conservative movement as a chance to realize his environmental policy goals.

Thomas’s years of work for, and on behalf of, polluting industries is plainly apparent in his judging. He is a consistent friend to corporations and a determined foe of administrative agencies, especially those that seek to protect the environment through regulation (most notably the EPA). He has written decisions in cases decided in favor of Shell, Texaco, and Entergy; sided repeatedly with coal companies; and attempted to rein in the authority of the very agencies he once sought to help corporate executives sidestep. Perhaps most notably, he and his colleagues have limited the liability provisions of the Superfund law—provisions Thomas fought against while working for Danforth.