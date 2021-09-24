The Apolitical Passivity of “Inclusion”

Students returning to Harvard this fall may encounter the Office for Diversity, Inclusion, & Belonging, whose mission is to “catalyze, convene, and build capacity for equity, diversity, inclusion, belonging, and anti-racism initiatives .” They might wonder at the difference between “catalyzing” and “convening”; they might ask how much equity you could catalyze just by cutting tuition.

“Inclusion” is usually defined as the way you get “diversity,” the concept to which it’s habitually bound. If diversity is a quantifiable metric—of the racial breakdown of a given workplace, for example—“inclusion” is how you put it into practice. As a McKinsey report puts it, inclusion helps to ensure “accountability among managers, equality and fairness of opportunity, and openness and freedom from bias and discrimination.” The airy academic sincerity of the Harvard office’s mission statement and the McKinsey consultant’s methodical specificity exemplify the peculiar range that “inclusion” manages to achieve. It is at once diversity’s whimsical, unmeasurable sibling, a subjective matter of employees’ and students’ feelings and sense of belonging, and a list of human-resources policy proposals, none of which ever seem to involve a labor union, free tuition, or a robust grievance procedure.

It almost makes you think that the point of “inclusion” initiatives spearheaded by managers is that they never have to end. Why, after all, would one expect bosses to ensure accountability for themselves? Here, the contrast with an older synonym, “integration,” is instructive. Integration, as a word and (at least) as an ideal, is opposed by “segregation”; inclusion, by the much less precise concept of “exclusion.” Integrating a segregated institution attacks its raison d’être, which in the United States was to monopolize power, prestige, and wealth for whites. Integrating it therefore should (at least in theory) change it from the ground up. Making an institution more inclusive, however, just means welcoming more people into it in its current form. A more “inclusive” institution only needs to become a better version of itself. It’s something you should want to be a bigger part of.