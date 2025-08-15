Who Said It: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. or The Simpsons’ Dr. Nick?

Unlike Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the current head of the Department of Health and Human Services, The Simpsons’ boisterous, goateed Dr. Nick Riviera is a real doctor—he graduated from the vaunted Hollywood Upstairs Medical College. (Apparently, Dr. Nick spent most of his time in med school writing fake prescriptions.) Aside from the minor difference in credentials, the two have much in common: a taste for drugs and quack medical theories and a general suspicion, to put it mildly, of the establishment. Especially the medical establishment.

