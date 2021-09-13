The Case for Meatless Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

“I always wanted to be a vegetarian,” my dad said. I was filming an interview with him for a documentary about food and our relationship to animals. I looked at him incredulously. While he knew I abstained from meat, my dad cooked it daily, often directly on the burner to char it. Encouraged, I asked what he thought about vegans and vegetarians. “Weirdos,” he said instantly. (Daughter included.)

When I screened this documentary at over 100 universities across the country, my father’s pronouncement never failed to elicit a laugh. But behind the laughter lay an important lesson: Because their omnivorous views were represented in the interviews, students later reported, they felt listened to. And because of that, they were willing to listen to alternate messaging in the film in support of not eating meat.

It’s a technique that anti-smoking advocates call motivational interviewing. (And one a friend suggested I try after witnessing my earlier attempts at vegetarian outreach, which involved storming into a KFC in an ill-fitting chicken suit.) Motivational interviewing emphasizes the need to listen to a person to assess their readiness to change and respond accordingly. Rather than force one particular approach on every smoker, the interviewer first asks questions around their motivation.