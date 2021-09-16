75 Percent of Young People Are Frightened by the Future. That’s the Only Sane Reaction to Climate Change.

Faced with widespread distress among young people, what can adults do to help? Hickman says the study presents “an opportunity to validate their feelings.” This means, listen, and tell the truth. We can’t offer false reassurance. As adults, being confronted with young people’s distress can be hard, and especially on this issue. Among those respondents who had talked with other people about climate change, more than half reported being ignored or dismissed. Says Hickman, “we struggle to hear these feelings because they can make us feel very guilty.”

But the best way to validate young people’s feelings is to press our governments to address climate change. If the climate movement remains primarily a youth movement, young people’s feelings of abandonment by older generations will only get worse. Political engagement is the only solution, and we can’t just leave it up to the kids. In that spirit, earlier this month longtime climate activist and author Bill McKibben announced Third Act, a new effort to organize people over sixty for “a fair and stable planet.”

Six young people in Portugal are suing 33 countries in the European court of human rights, charging that by inaction on climate change, the governments have not done enough to protect their physical and mental well-being. A lawyer on Tuesday’s call, Natasa Mavronicola, who is also a human rights expert at the University of Birmingham, said that the findings of the forthcoming Lancet study strengthen the Portuguese young people’s case.

On Tuesday’s call, young people emphasized that the media needs to tell the truth about the severity of the climate crisis. But Jennifer Uchendu also thought the “doom and gloom” of such reporting should be balanced with coverage of solutions and of “what our communities are doing to find ways to live with the climate crisis,” emphasizing that hope inspires us to act. While Neubauer felt the severity of the crisis wasn’t covered adequately—climate, she said, had for too long been a “side topic” and the media had failed to hold governments accountable for the crisis—she also agreed with Uchendu that “reporting on the climate crisis is just part of the truth. The other part is people rising up everywhere, taking the future into our own hands, and realizing that it is in our own hands.”