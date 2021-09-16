75 Percent of Young People Are Frightened by the Future. That’s the Only Sane Reaction to Climate Change.

There are good signs here: The widespread distress among the study’s respondents suggests that as well as facing reality, young people are having feelings about it that they’re able to express, rather than deny, repress, or deflect. Climate anxiety also suggests a healthy level of connection to the rest of society and to the world. Elouise Mayall, a co-author of the paper who is also, at 23, part of the age group studied, said she suffers from eco-anxiety “because I have empathy for people on the other side of the planet that I don’t know.” Youth climate anxiety speaks to a level of global citizenship that might surprise adults concerned about young people’s Instagram narcissism (all those selfies!).

But eco-anxiety isn’t only about the climate crisis itself; it’s inherently political. In addition to the intensity and breadth of young people’s climate distress, Hickman said, researchers were startled by how strongly such feelings aligned with the respondents’ views of their government’s response to the climate crisis. Many felt betrayed and let down by their government’s inadequate responses. The more distressed they were about the government’s lackadaisical policies, the more intense their climate anxiety.

On Tuesday’s call, several young climate activists emphasized that point. Jennifer Uchendu, 29, a Nigerian activist and founder of Susty Vibes, a social enterprise working to engage young people in sustainable development projects in Africa, said, “We are planting trees and doing these really nice things, and then there is government-backed tree felling and deforestation.” Luisa Neubauer, 25, a founder of Fridays for Future Germany, agreed, emphasizing, “The climate crisis itself is a burden we can handle. What we cannot handle is the inaction of governments everywhere. It is unacceptable, it is impossible to carry, knowing that our future is at stake, and our present is at stake, knowing that we will spend every single living year within an escalating climate crisis, with no government acting adequately.” Uchendu said that for her, anxiety over government policy “inspires action on the one hand; it also inspires feelings of powerlessness and overwhelm.”