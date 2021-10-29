The Haunting of Louise Erdrich

Unassuming, nonaggressive, close, complicated but not tortured: These are all words that describe the uniquely generous fictions of Louise Erdrich, which are just as concerned with oppression as Sebald’s but told with a completely different attitude toward human relationships. Her 2020 work, The Night Watchman, which won the Pulitzer prize for fiction, was her seventeenth novel for adults and loosely corresponded to the facts of her own grandfather’s life. Erdrich was born in Little Falls, Minnesota, in 1954, and grew up in North Dakota, where her parents were teachers at the Bureau of Indian Affairs school. Her mother’s father served as tribal chairman for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians (an Anishinaabe people also known as the Ojibwe), of which she is also a member. Now based in Minneapolis, where she owns and runs the independent bookstore Birchbark Books, Erdrich places many of her characters in a similar but fictionalized social scene. “I try not to parse it out too much,” she told The New York Times a few years ago. “I’m just writing about the world that I live in and the world that I know.”

Next week, just after Halloween, we get Erdrich’s eighteenth novel, The Sentence, a ghost story. Like the preponderance of Erdrich characters, the novel’s narrator and protagonist, Tookie, is Native American and a dweller of the upper Midwest. Like Erdrich (although they are clearly very different from one another), she also works at a specialized bookstore, where her colleagues are her close allies and the books they stock and discuss with customers (Tookie mentions selling Paul Chaat Smith’s Everything You Know About Indians Is Wrong to well-meaning, offensive white customers) represent a key resource to the community. It’s in that bookstore, a place of commemoration and communication, that the haunting takes place; one that inverts the “Indian burial ground” horror trope to make a new kind of story, where white ghosts torment the Indigenous living.

Tookie begins her story with memories of “a perilous age” in her life, already into her thirties but “drinking and drugging like I was seventeen.” Written in that mixed register of surreal hilarity and doom that all the best drugs-writing sports—“I gave her a dish towel for the crying. It was the same dish towel I’d tried to kill the ants with even though I knew I was hallucinating”—this first section recounts a crime she committed in that period of her life. Once incarcerated, Tookie recalls, and abandoned by her chaotic friends, she received a dictionary from a former teacher: “The first word I looked up was the word ‘sentence.’”