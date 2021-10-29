The Haunting of Louise Erdrich

In an article about W.G. Sebald for The New York Review of Books, Ben Lerner recently tried to grapple with the fact that the author, so inspired and tormented by the evils of Europe’s history, had no qualms about upsetting its inhabitants. In his novel Austerlitz, for example, Lerner writes, “Sebald repurposed Susi Bechhöfer’s experiences in the Kindertransport as she’d described them in a BBC documentary and in her book Rosa’s Child, which led her to publish an objection titled ‘Stripped of My Tragic Past by a Bestselling Author.’” Sebald lied in interviews repeatedly about real people. Lerner concluded that he was so obsessed by textuality and manipulation and the constructedness of reality by language that he simply acted out that obsession in his work.

Without wishing to re-autopsy the Bad Art Friend’s much-rummaged-in corpse, it’s fair to say literary conversation lately has focused on the negative side of borrowing from one’s real-life milieu for writing fiction. The very extremity of Lerner’s Sebald example, however, invites the question of whether the opposite is true. What about the writer whose real-life relationship to her literary subject is close and complicated, yes, but not tortured? Somebody like that might have something to add to the “whose story?” discourse, but that something might be harder to spot than the bad stuff, since writing about your community in a nonaggressive way is an intrinsically unassuming act.

Unassuming, nonaggressive, close, complicated but not tortured: These are all words that describe the uniquely generous fictions of Louise Erdrich, which are just as concerned with oppression as Sebald’s but told with a completely different attitude toward human relationships. Her 2020 work, The Night Watchman, which won the Pulitzer prize for fiction, was her seventeenth novel for adults and loosely corresponded to the facts of her own grandfather’s life. Erdrich was born in Little Falls, Minnesota, in 1954, and grew up in North Dakota, where her parents were teachers at the Bureau of Indian Affairs school. Her mother’s father served as tribal chairman for the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians (an Anishinaabe people also known as the Ojibwe), of which she is also a member. Now based in Minneapolis, where she owns and runs the independent bookstore Birchbark Books, Erdrich places many of her characters in a similar but fictionalized social scene. “I try not to parse it out too much,” she told The New York Times a few years ago. “I’m just writing about the world that I live in and the world that I know.”