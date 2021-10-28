The Atlantic Is Well Rid of the Aspen Ideas Festival

The ideas marketplace, Drezner explained, arose in the 1990s with the decline of the public intellectual and the rise of the thought leader. After making certain necessary exceptions (public intellectuals got us into the Vietnam War, etc.), Drezner wrote that public intellectuals maintained an admirable independence of mind, whereas the thought leaders who displaced them were typically hacks trained slavishly to follow market signals. (He didn’t put it quite so rudely as I do here.) Increasingly, these signals came from wealthy foundation benefactors who no longer relegated funding decisions to social scientists but instead directed such funding themselves, favoring voguish principles that mimicked and flattered their own wealth-creating strategies. Hence, “West Coast philanthropy is marked by innovation, it’s about disruption, it’s about change,” as the Silicon Valley Community Foundation explained in 2015 to Alessandra Stanley of The New York Times.

Under the old regime, the Ford Foundation and the Rockefeller Foundation sometimes made stupid funding decisions, but these were stupid decisions made by trained experts, which at least guaranteed some diversity. Under the new regime, stupid funding decisions tend to resemble one another because they reflect the blinkered worldview of the rich. “The lived experiences of global plutocrats,” wrote Drezner,

alters their perspective on public policy. Today’s philanthropists attend glamorous international gatherings, set up their own intellectual salons or foundations, and sponsor other high-profile confabs. Many of them participate in the same circuit of events, mingling with each other to the exclusion of anyone from different economic strata.

Drezner didn’t have any brilliant ideas about how to fix this, and neither do I. The Aspen Ideas Festival’s migration from The Atlantic to NBC will reduce its cachet, which should benefit society but will also expand its reach, which may bring greater harm. Atlantic Media, however, stands to become a better institution by reducing its dependence on these blatherthons. Losing the Aspen Ideas festival is an opportunity for The Atlantic to reorient itself away from Ideas and more toward sound convictions and inconvenient facts, setting a good example for the rest of us. If we’re to have ideas, let’s have fewer ideas, better ideas, and ideas more likely to annoy the sort of people who bankroll Ideas conferences.