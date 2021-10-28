The Atlantic Is Well Rid of the Aspen Ideas Festival

3) was inhibited by corporate sponsorship from entertaining subversive ideas. (“Deciding which ideas to save and which ideas to discard is one of society’s most important tasks. Let’s not entrust it to IBM.”)

A friend who was on staff at The Atlantic wrote me, jokingly, that there were easier ways to get invited to the Aspen Ideas Festival than to trash it in a rival publication, and not 24 hours later, I received an email from someone else at The Atlantic inviting me unironically to sit on a panel. The email made no mention of my New Republic critique but said I was just the guy to moderate a panel on energy policy. I replied that I knew nothing about energy policy. My correspondent then gave me a list of other panels and asked which I fancied. I looked the list over and said none of these much interested me but that I’d just published a book about income inequality, and if she wanted an Atlantic panel on that topic, I’d be glad to participate. That ended the conversation.

My sketched-out 2012 critique of the ideas marketplace was greatly expanded and improved by the Tufts political scientist and Washington Post columnist Daniel Drezner in his 2017 book, The Ideas Industry: How Pessimists, Partisans, and Plutocrats Are Transforming the Marketplace of Ideas. Drezner, who teaches at Tufts’ Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, is interested in foreign policy ideas, a marketplace where I seldom venture, and I doubt he read my earlier piece before publishing The Ideas Industry. But much of his book is readily applicable to the full range of ideas discussed at the Aspen Ideas Festival (which scores three mentions) and similar forums.