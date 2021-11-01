You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

“They Add to Intensity”: Danny Goldberg on Artists, Entertainers, and Politics

TNR editor Michael Tomasky talks with the music-business impresario about the impact that artists have on politics.

Danny Goldberg against a green and black background
Illustration by The New Republic

Danny Goldberg is a longtime music-business impresario and political activist and the author of the new book Bloody Crossroads 2020: Art, Entertainment, and the Resistance to Trump. Editor Michael Tomasky talked with Goldberg about what kind of impact artists had on the last election and have on politics generally, as well as what Jimmy Page was really like back in the day.

Photo by Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
Michael Tomasky

Michael Tomasky is the editor of The New Republic.

Want more on art, books, and culture?
Sign up for TNR’s Critical Mass weekly newsletter.
Continue
Read More:
Tomaskycast, TNR Video, Video, Music, Politics, Critical Mass