“It Should Be a Real Call to Action”: Robert Zimmerman on George Santos’s Fall

Robert Zimmerman remembers the frustration all too well. He kept telling people that the district wasn’t as Democratic as they assumed. He kept saying that his Republican opponent was kind of crazy and folks should pay attention. He and his staff kept trying to interest journalists, but it wasn’t seen as a marquee race.

Zimmerman, a longtime fixture in New York Democratic political circles making his first run for major office, ended up losing to Republican George Santos, who ignominiously became the sixth member ever expelled from the House of Representatives shortly before noon on Friday, December 1. Zimmerman was the victim of one of the most immaculate perfect storms I’ve ever seen in American politics.