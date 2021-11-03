The Failure of American Secularism

Freethinkers often quickly find themselves creating new forms of religious observance. All tend to follow the same basic arc.

As the unlikely tale of Paine’s empty sepulcher shows, freethinkers often quickly find themselves creating new forms of religious observance. All tend to follow the same basic arc. Principled skeptics gather in a mirror image of churchlike devotion that lacks many of the essential moving parts of actual religious observance. After an experimental honeymoon, the new initiative dissipates. Its members start looking for spiritual communion and community, and they persistently fail to translate Paine’s numbingly broad “do good” mandate into a readily recognized and replicated set of cohesive rituals, practices, and social directives.

As Schmidt makes clear, none of these failures was the result of a lack of trying. The creation of funeral and memorial rites was an urgent priority for the promoters of the religion of humanity. In a maddening pattern, the religious families of departed skeptics would enlist Christian pastors to conduct them into a Protestant version of the hereafter. More than that, though, Christian counterpropagandists eagerly seized on the faintest suggestion of a skeptic’s deathbed conversion as a demonstration of the bankruptcy of secular reason before the momentous hour of our passing—and, of course, as a major symbolic victory for the apostles of the One True Faith.

Auguste Comte, the French founder of positivism, was among the first to work out his own set of religious rites for rationalists. Comte modeled his system of worship on the devotional rites of Catholicism, replete with designated saints of reason and catechistic formulations of doctrine. He even supplied a Virgin Mary figure, Clotilde de Vaux—a much younger woman Comte became infatuated with later in life, after the breakup of his marriage. As it happens, one of the co-founders of The New Republic, the Progressive-era reformer Herbert Croly, was actually enrolled in Comte’s idiosyncratic rationalist faith as a child; both his parents were founding members of the First Positivist Society of New York. Croly’s father, the journalist David Goodman Croly, was an enthusiast of the religion of humanity who cooled on its precepts over time. When Herbert came of age, he advised his child to “go to Catholic and Episcopal churches”; while the positivist model of secularized devotion might make for diverting reading, he wrote, it was not the setting to “learn the secret of tears and ecstasy.” While the elder Croly still prescribed a wholly secular memorial service for his passing, the glum epitaph on his gravestone served as its own verdict on the failed transplantation of Comtean ritual observance in the New World: “I meant well, tried a little, failed much.”