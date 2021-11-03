The Failure of American Secularism

Movement visionaries remained captivated by the idea of replicating the full institutional experience of Christian worship in a wholly secular setting, founding new temples of rationalist communion and societies of ethical culture. But the larger pattern still held: As a subordinate form of organized religion, secularism lacked devotional and spiritual power; as principled skepticism, it tended to come off as wan and platitudinous. In a revealing irony, one early secular foray into formal worship was dubbed the Society of Moralists—and took root in Hannibal, Missouri, the famed boyhood home of the great scourge of self-appointed moralism, Mark Twain. Twain need not have spent much energy lampooning the Society’s pretensions to this-worldly wisdom, though, since it soon mimicked yet another notorious feature of Protestant worship in America: a fatal sectarian split.

The pragmatic founders of the Society had originally joined forces with Hannibal’s heterodox community of Spiritualists, who shunned Christian dogma but still believed in an afterlife. Hard-headed materialists within the group took umbrage at the alliance: “I would just as soon believe in the real presence of the ‘body and blood’ of a God in the Romish sacramental wafer and wine,” one declaimed, “as accept as truth the fanciful spook developments palmed off as communications from the dead!” Soon enough, a breakaway arm of the Society formed to unite the materialist faction, initially called the Society of Agnostic Moralists, in yet another turn of confusing institutional christening—presumably the Spiritualists could also call themselves agnostics of a sort. (Indeed, a Spiritualist adherent complained that the new faction should have called itself the Death Ends All Society.) The materialists sought once more to clear things up by denoting the Society a convocation of “non-spiritual Freethinkers,” but by that time, the whole project had collapsed into cross-factional recriminations and organizational chaos.

Over the next century-plus, the secular rationalists continued seeking stable institutional shelter in Protestant America, but mostly continued oscillating between wan liberal religiosity and strict atheistic materialism. By the postwar surge in religious observance, the main action before organized secularism was in the courts—and here a still greater irony was poised to overtake the movement. In a series of test cases, the secular temples of the religion of humanity sought tax-exempt status under the free religious expression clause of the First Amendment. One stalwart plaintiff was the Oakland, California, Fellowship of Humanity, which sought tax-exempt status as a center of “religious humanism.” In the landmark appellate case Fellowship of Humanity v. Alameda County, First District Judge Raymond Peters forcefully assented to the Fellowship’s case, transforming the ragtag Oakland congregation overnight into “the organized exemplum” of the secular movement’s many “bookish redefinitions of religion,” as Schmidt observes.

But that wasn’t all. In the Supreme Court’s 1961 decision in Torcaso v. Watkins, a follow-up case concerning a nonbelieving notary public’s refusal to assent to a state of Maryland religious test for officeholders, Justice Hugo Black—a longtime exponent of church-state separation—argued that all manner of nontheistic, and indeed counter-theistic, faith should come in for protection under the freedom of religion provisions of the First Amendment. In a now-notorious footnote in the decision, Black stipulated that “among religions in this country which do not teach what would generally be considered a belief in the existence of God are Buddhism, Taoism, Ethical Culture, Secular Humanism and others.” This last reference was initially something of a puzzlement, but based on the legal citations in the note, it became clear that Black and/or his clerks had flubbed a reference to the Fellowship of Humanity—“now misidentified as an embodiment Secular Humanism, a designation that [church founders] had never used to describe themselves.”